A man of culture, a fascinating person, an actor with undisputed charisma and talent. Moni Ovadia, a Jew of Sephardic descent, born in Bulgaria but Milanese by adoption, is one of the most singular characters of our contemporary intellectual panorama. His ideas totally detached from mainstream ordinary and for this reason often much discussed, when not unpopular, have made him famous for this too. A free man, Moni, short for Salomon, who never bothers to express his thoughts even at the cost of attracting the ostracism of many right-thinking people. Director of the Theater of Ferrara since 2020, boasts a curriculum as long as a train both in the role of theater actor and in those of the protagonist in the cinema and on television. A vegetarian by ethical choice, he was a great admirer and friend of the presbyter Andrea Gallo for the honesty of his principles, and has always fought for human rights, without any boundaries of race or religion, without Manichaeisms that clearly divide white from black or evil from good. Conditions, these, inherent in human nature that must therefore be accepted, as taken for granted and inevitable.

In open controversy for some time with the Israeli community of Milan, Ovadia does not hesitate to support the rights of Palestiniansoften trampled on in a violent and humiliating way, convinced that the obsession with anti-Semitism and the Holocaust, combined with Israeli ultra-nationalism, are exploited by Israel and from Netanyahu’s “reactionary” right. The actor has always raised his voice by contrasting racial discrimination, starting with those affecting Sinti and Roma, in the name of an intangible principle which is the freedom and right of every human being to consider himself citizen of the planet. However the smallest sign of injustice is detected, when even remotely the foul-smelling suspicion of fascism in whatever form it appears, Moni will be ready to line up on the front line and to speak his mind outspokenly, as an idealist, as an absolutely free man. The artist is currently engaged in his profession of ‘theatrical’ with the revival of Oylem Goylem, which in Yiddish means ‘stupid world‘, in which ‘witz’ humor typical of Jewish culture and traditional songs merge. A show of great charm that, after thirty years, still manages to amaze and entertain, shining with the vivid light of a current situation that, as history teaches us, can never be too different from the past and from those evils we wish we could erase .

Moni Ovadia, you who have often fought for acceptance, what meaning do you attribute to the words marginalization and inclusion in today’s world?

“I start from a precise assumption signed by 198 peoples of the world, which is the Universal Charter of Human Rights. Article 1 states: “All men are born free and equal in dignity and rights. And this principle encompasses all possible ethical aspects. Therefore, regardless of Jewish, Islamic or Christian thought, the absolute identity of each person must be underlined due to the incontrovertible fact that we are all inhabitants of this planet earth, albeit with evident cultural and religious differences. Anyone who infringes this right goes against the law and violates a sacred precept”.

Can we speak in our time of the dangerous reappearance of anti-Semitism?

“It is a latent presence destined to last until the conscience in every human being is promoted, awakened and conquered in societies. And this by understanding well the value of diversity, because being different is not the same as being abnormal. Everyone must answer for what he does, for how he behaves, not for who he is, for his belonging to one ethnic group rather than another. For example, if a Jew commits a crime as in the case of the fraudster Bernard Madoff sentenced to 150 years in prison, it is right that he pays for the crimes he has committed. But I think it stupid, starting from such a fact, to put the Jews on the same level as that criminal. Continuing we can argue that Soros is an unscrupulous individual, as all bankers as such can be: if there were any evidence against him, he would be convicted of his crimes as a financier, but not as a Jew. George Soros put his ideas into practice and used his huge amount of money to support the so-called ‘open societies’, as imagined by Karl Popper who inspires his philosophical vision: in my opinion, pointing the finger at him because Jewish besides being a racist attitude is for idiots”.

Have you ever felt personally discriminated against?

“Luckily I was spared: perhaps my profession as an artist saved me to some extent, but I’m not sure. I must say that at most I have been the victim of bar attacks, more or less serious jokes without emotional consequences. Instead I have been attacked for supporting the rights of the Palestinian cause because I have no doubts or hesitations when it comes to defending the oppressed of whatever race they may be. In the West and in Europe in particular, there is a taboo that prevents criticism of the Jews because of the ‘shoah’. We cannot mix things up, they are aspects that must be considered separately. In reality I feel attracted in a special way by the multiple beauty of the human universal and therefore I consider the exhibitions of hypernationalism Israeli: a veritable pestilence not only against the Palestinians but also against the Israelis themselves because its consequence can only lead to discrimination and wars. The Israeli military government is to be condemned as it practices forms of apartheidharassment, segregation and dripping forcing them to live in a sort of open-air prison”.

What is your opinion about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine?

“I’ll probably appear again unpopular and ‘voice out of the box’. I do not hesitate to attribute all responsibility to the United States, guilty of having prepared this scenario with cynical determination by moving the cards in such a way that this uproar would be unleashed. Putin had repeated for some time that for him the geopolitical situation that was emerging was becoming unacceptable. Let us not forget, in this regard, the recorded evidence in which two American presidents had sworn to Gorbachev that NATO would not expand a single centimeter beyond the borders of the former East Germany. Therefore Putin, who in any case has all the negative characteristics of dictators, necessarily deduced that the word of the president of the United States is worth much less than waste paper. Furthermore, the ‘defensive’ issue of NATO towards the countries that are part of it and those that would like to join should be considered: in reality this defensive alliance has extended to the borders of Russia, which has been implicitly declared an enemy country. Let us also reflect on this logical aspect: Poland needs to feel safe, just like Bulgaria, Romania and almost all the Baltic countries: doesn’t Russia alone have the right to feel safe? Well, the consequence is that when America, through NATO, got its hands on Ukraine, Putin reacted in a way that everyone can see. The reasons that have a source must always be investigated very carefully”.

Will there ever be peace between Arabs and Jews? In your opinion, is there a specific interest in fomenting certain conflicts?

“It is difficult to prophesy, certainly peace can only be born when there is a balance between rights and duties. Sure the war-mongers do a huge business, but the problem is about the matter Israeli-Palestinian it is very delicate and not easy to solve, at least immediately. Many Palestinians have homes in Israeli territory and for this reason the Jews have never proposed a real solution other than relegating the Palestinian people to open-air cages forced to live in a condition of shameful oppression. This cannot be called a solution. In my opinion, Israelis do not contemplate any way out for now, until they are forced by the communities of the earth to observe the international resolutions that apply to the rest of the world. Suffice it to say that every state possessing nuclear weapons must submit to severe control regimes except for Israel, notoriously equipped with several nuclear warheads despite the fact that the evidence remains vague”.

If you were to imagine a new and different world, what shape would you give it?

“As a first gesture of beautification of our planet, I imagine a universal passport. A document which certifies that first of all you are an inhabitant of the earth, and then you are a European, American or Asian citizen… With the specification of where you were born, you are able to guarantee the possibility of traveling anywhere without requiring a residence permit. A bit like being on the internet, you can navigate as you like but if you go wrong there’s an IP that nails you. Furthermore, a guaranteed universal right should be established by which any state that does not comply can be brought to justice. After that I would make this change to our charter: the planet earth is the common good of those who live on it. Suffice it to say that people without scruples or ethical principles feel free to deforest entire areas as large as Switzerland, certain that in the name of common business they will never be investigated”.

What makes her the most angry?

“Dealing with individuals who have the power to decide while being totally outside the world of entertainment. I suffer from the fact that so many theaters have ostracized me not because I am a bad actor but because I am politically unwelcome. In fact I feel like an anarchist with a propensity for stately elegance that does not admit and cannot bear the opinionated mediocrity of certain incompetent and decidedly vulgar subjects. Let us not forget that a theater actor is a citizen who as such can be of the right, left or centre, without having to fear discrimination or penalization of his talent and his art. In this climate of political obscurantism, I saw a glimmer of light thanks to Vittorio Sgarbi, a man of extraordinary equanimity, an attentive person endowed with great sensitivity: ours was a meeting between men of culture who immediately recognized each other and liked each other . I would call it a gentlemen’s relationship.”

Is there hope?

“Hope must always be kept burning for the simple fact that we cannot pass on our disappointments, lack of courage and our cynicism to the generations to come. I know young people of genuine value and passion, future men who I’m sure will make it, who will establish themselves in the world even much better than us, helping to make it more beautiful and livable. All the hope I place is in them, attentive guardians of those ideals that they will be able to defend and grow for a future of peace”.