The Inter striker cheered after the equalizer by placing his hand in front of his mouth to silence the fans

Buu racists and insults to Lukaku by Juventus fans during the Coppa Italia match against Inter. “Monkey del c…” is heard in a video posted on social media and filmed among Juventus fans.

To reply to the racist howls and insults, after scoring the 1-1 goal, Lukaku exulted by placing his hand in front of his mouth to silence the fans. A gesture that cost him the second yellow card (and therefore the expulsion) e caused a fight to break out on the pitch