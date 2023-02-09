After two consecutive games played on Mondays, especially after Mondays in Cerignola, particularly expensive mentally due to the friendships and rivalries and with the associated risks, Monopoli finds itself again playing midweek. More precisely, the internal match against Picerno is played at 3pm on Thursday and given the premises, probably given that all permits and holidays at work have already been exhausted, the lesser call from the opponent and with it from the challenge in the stands makes it really difficult, or deficient if you will, the response of the green-and-white public.

The official data speak of 1,286 spectators present but, as always happens in these cases, the quota of 816 season-ticket holders is also counted even if it is more than plausible, also from a glance on the steps, that most of these have been forced to to forfeit.

Curva Nord and Gradinata Est however, and as usual, they grit their teeth and do everything they can, with the first few minutes of the race in which the numbers are really tight but with the ranks which then swell a little more with the minutes passed, as those present managed to free themselves from their commitments.

The East Staircase proposes a banner posted on the balustrade, “With your incompatible schedules … you have broken our football”, to express its dissent to the absurd logic that led the current League to sacrifice the fans on the altar of the television resale of the competitions, a plague now common also in C. For the North, on the other hand, the acme is certainly the scarf while, more generally, both parties do their utmost in the usual generous support for the Seagull, made up of choruses and hand-clapping that chase each other without solution continuity.

On the field, Monopoli obtained another precious victory, overtaking Picerno in the standings but also Cerignola stopped on an equal footing at Gelbison’s home and reaching Juve Stabia with 36 points, also recovering from the unprofitable match with Crotone (home defeat for 1 to 2 of the wasps). Foggia is now within reach, just two points up. In short, the bad first part of the season does not mean that all is lost.

For the record, 8 guests from Picerno, a delegation which, as has been the case for some time now, is made up of just simple fans. No chants or other forms of organized support for them.