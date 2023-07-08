Home » Monschein is moving to Vienna on a free transfer
Monschein is moving to Vienna on a free transfer

Christoph Monschein is moving from SV Guntamatic Ried to Vienna on a free transfer. The Admiral second division club from Vienna-Döbling announced this on Saturday. The 30-year-old attacker signed a contract with Vienna until 2025.

Monschein has played continuously in the Bundesliga for Admira, Austria Wien, LASK, Altach and Ried since 2016. The attacker played his only international match for the ÖFB national team in September 2020.

“During the talks with those responsible, it quickly became clear that the club has big goals and wants to achieve a lot,” said Monschein. “I want to show good performances and make my contribution to the success of the club.”

Sports director Andreas Ivanschitz was looking forward to “exactly the type of player we were looking for. With him we gain a strong personality and a guy with rough edges who has a lot of Bundesliga experience. With his speed and style of play, he will enrich our attacking game.”

