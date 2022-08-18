MONTALTO DORA. Talents at the start. This is the most appropriate slogan to describe what has happened in recent days at Montalto Dora. Sara Arbore, class 2008 residing in Ivrea, but always in the ranks of Montalto Dora and Giorgia Cazzulo, born in 2003 from Montalto Dora, have taken off towards the most prestigious beaches: Arbore will land in Serie A1 in the Uyba volley Busto Arsizio next season , while Cazzulo will wear the jersey of the Frank Philips Athletic College in Texas, in the United States.

Sara Arbore

Two very prestigious goals for both Arbore and Cazzulo, who have always trained with concentration and determination, demonstrating great professionalism. The president of Montalto Dora, Ezio Carazzato explains in more detail how these two operations were concluded: “Starting from Arbore – comments Carazzato – we received the request from Busto Arsizio and if on the one hand there is great satisfaction for a small company like ours to receive these requests, it is natural and understandable that there is a bit of sadness in not seeing Sara again at the starting line, to whom the whole society wishes all the best, with the hope of seeing her in a few years, playing no more in the youth teams of a Serie A team, but in the first team. Sara started with us in the minivolley 8 years ago and immediately the coaches understood that she could anticipate the times, in fact she has always played with girls one or two years older than her, thanks to the excessive physical power she has always shown and last year, in the last league match he made his debut in Serie C, which, in all likelihood, would have been his team this year ».

Not only Arbore. At Montalto Dora, a club that knows how to work very well with young people, there is also another player, from Montaltese, Giorgia Cazzulo, who left the Ivrea club to further grow technically and humanly, choosing a foreign country like the States United on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, as Carazzato still points out: “Giorgia has received a scholarship for her sporting merits obtained over the years, both in indoor volleyball with our club, militating, as well as in all the youth teams, in last seasons in Serie C, and in beach volleyball, participating in the finals of the Italian Championship for clubs in 2019 (under 18) and in 2021 (under 20) with the Beach volley Training club of Turin. Great satisfaction for Montalto Dora, but for myself a big lump in my throat to see a girl go away, arrived here as a child, she was 5 years old, after having seen her grow up, in every sense, in recent years. Last July 27, Giorgia started crowning her dream, and next season she will play, instead of in our Serie C, with the tank top of Frank Philips Athletic College, in Texas », concludes Carazzato». –

