Home Sports Montalto, first point but no success Fortitudo Chivasso concedes an encore
Sports

Montalto, first point but no success Fortitudo Chivasso concedes an encore

by admin
Montalto, first point but no success Fortitudo Chivasso concedes an encore

MONTALTO DORA

On the second day of the Serie C first leg, Montalto Dora, despite a good team game, is defeated at the tie break at home against Turin’s Santena. Coach Massimo Cazzulo sends Alberto in the dribble, Boscarato and Cavallero in the band, Levrio and Chiara Civallero, the best in the field, in the center, Getto in the opposite and Carazzato free and in the first set the Montaltese start immediately on the right foot, winning 25-20. Santena who plays very well in defense, but Montalto Dora fights for every ball with great determination, but that’s not enough: the Montaltese are defeated both in the second and third fractions, respectively 18-25 and 22-25. In the fourth set, a new fraction that was very hard fought and ended at Montalto Dora 26-24, while at the tie break Santena 16-18 again won, despite Montaldo Dora also being ahead 11-8. In the next round, Saturday 22 October, the Ivrea players will go away against Sangone in search of their first victory.

Moving to Serie D always female, in group A second consecutive victory over two days played for Fortitudo Chivasso who, after the 3-0 at San Giacomo Novara, also rules 0-3 Cus Collegno away, with partial 8- 25, 19-25 and 14-25. In group D, on the other hand, both Canavese Ivrea volley and Samone are defeated again, always with the same score of the first day: the former are beaten 3-0 away to Nus in Valle d’Aosta against Fenusma, with partial of the Ivrea team of coach Andrea Rossini who play 25-15, 25-16 and 34-32, while the Samonese fall 1-3 at home, in Borgofranco d’Ivrea, against Settimo Torinese: 12-25, 25-21, 13-25 and 19-25. Instead, the men’s D teams win: in Group A Borgofranco Volley wins 3-1 over the Lasalliano from Turin (25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17) at home at the Ruffini gym and Montanaro on the other hand away on Volley Novara, beaten 0-3 with scores of 17-25, 22-25 and 20-25. –

See also  Pavia finds game and goals again, Lazzate conquered: the Azzurri distance Rhodense and Seveso

You may also like

the latest video news from the world of...

Vince Rins, Bagnaia also smiles Now Pecco has...

In danger!Zhao Jiwei scored 10+12 and repeatedly sent...

Turin-Cittadella 4-0, Juric: “Today a new start for...

Tonali removes his Milan from the useless final...

Li Nan: The Beijing team pressed hard and...

For Rivarolo only one set conquered and Cuneo...

Irregular membership, Basket Feltre wins at the table

From toy gun to 10m air rifle, Zhang...

Juve, Pavlovic breaks in: here is a Vlahovic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy