MONTALTO DORA

On the second day of the Serie C first leg, Montalto Dora, despite a good team game, is defeated at the tie break at home against Turin’s Santena. Coach Massimo Cazzulo sends Alberto in the dribble, Boscarato and Cavallero in the band, Levrio and Chiara Civallero, the best in the field, in the center, Getto in the opposite and Carazzato free and in the first set the Montaltese start immediately on the right foot, winning 25-20. Santena who plays very well in defense, but Montalto Dora fights for every ball with great determination, but that’s not enough: the Montaltese are defeated both in the second and third fractions, respectively 18-25 and 22-25. In the fourth set, a new fraction that was very hard fought and ended at Montalto Dora 26-24, while at the tie break Santena 16-18 again won, despite Montaldo Dora also being ahead 11-8. In the next round, Saturday 22 October, the Ivrea players will go away against Sangone in search of their first victory.

Moving to Serie D always female, in group A second consecutive victory over two days played for Fortitudo Chivasso who, after the 3-0 at San Giacomo Novara, also rules 0-3 Cus Collegno away, with partial 8- 25, 19-25 and 14-25. In group D, on the other hand, both Canavese Ivrea volley and Samone are defeated again, always with the same score of the first day: the former are beaten 3-0 away to Nus in Valle d’Aosta against Fenusma, with partial of the Ivrea team of coach Andrea Rossini who play 25-15, 25-16 and 34-32, while the Samonese fall 1-3 at home, in Borgofranco d’Ivrea, against Settimo Torinese: 12-25, 25-21, 13-25 and 19-25. Instead, the men’s D teams win: in Group A Borgofranco Volley wins 3-1 over the Lasalliano from Turin (25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17) at home at the Ruffini gym and Montanaro on the other hand away on Volley Novara, beaten 0-3 with scores of 17-25, 22-25 and 20-25. –