MONTALTO DORA

Finally a good away performance for the Montalto Dora basketball team engaged on the Ciriè field, in the sixth first leg of the regional Serie D championship (group C). The people of Ivrea prevailed 65-78. A well-deserved victory for the boys coached by coach Luigi Macario Ban who found, especially in the first half, an impressive continuity of baskets both with the first five on the pitch and with whoever took over from the bench. Baskets in succession that allowed the Montaltesi to dig a small gap, progressively increasing the advantage and essentially keeping it in the final.

Well done Mattia Monfroglio, Jacopo Perenchio when he entered and Alessandro Astegiano, eighteen points scored, for Ciriè the usual great performance of the very strong Riccardo Laganà author of twenty-five points. Next round Sunday 27 November still away in Cigliano against the premises of the Jolly Club Basket.

However, there is still no final word on the match not played on November 13, between Montalto and Settimo Torinese on which the sports judge has taken the provision to give the victory by default to Settimo Torinese (0-20) for violation of art .34/1 non-recognition of the doctor on duty within the starting time of the race: «In these days the company of the president Carmine Di Martino is evaluating whether and how to make an official appeal, the absurdity of the provision remains as it is held solely account of what was reported by the referee on the report, who claimed that he did not recognize the doctor, through a document, who was instead present. With a little common sense, it was enough for him to go out, take the document in the car and let the game play, these are absurd decisions against the movement and against sport that make you want to go ahead».