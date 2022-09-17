IVREA

The first strong challenge between Canavese formations in the First category already arrives on the second day of the first leg and confronts Montanaro and Strambinese 1924, at the Italo Giavarini di Montanaro on Sunday at 3 pm.

A challenge, that of group B, which is an unprecedented one, given that the two teams have never met: Montanaro arrives at this match with a high mood, given by the victory a week ago in Palazzolo Vercellese. Morisi’s team aims to score three more points, this time in front of their audience. Conversely, the Strambinese 1924 comes from the knockout with the Ponderano: the men of mister Mario Pesce will have to be more concrete in the last sixteen meters and careful in the defensive phase to look for the first points in the standings, thus abandoning the zero box, both as regards that of points in the ranking and of victories in the season.

In the same round of home matches for both Banchette Ivrea and Vischese: the Ivrea players will make their debut within the friendly walls by hosting the Novara from Sizzano, while the Low Canavese, at Stefano Acotto di Vische, will receive the Vercelli from Santhià.

These are the other matches scheduled: Cigliano-Biogliese, Gattinara-Virtus Vercelli, Ponderano-Pro Roasio, Quaronese-Pro Palazzolo and Valle Cervo-Serravallese.

This the classification after the first 90 ‘of play: Banchette Ivrea, Quaronese, Cigliano, Valle Cervo, Biogliese, Montanaro and Ponderano 3 points; Vischese and Pro Roasio 1; Santhià, Gattinara, Pro Palazzolo, Strambinese 1924, Virtus Vercelli, Sizzano and Serravallese 0.

In group C, on the other hand, Agliè Valle Sacra, Bosconerese and Mappanese all play in front of a friendly public, respectively against Sportiva Nolese at Bumbunera, Ciriè and the Aosta Valley players of Saint Vincent Châtillon.

The other matches, always with the kick-off at 3 pm, are: Barcanova-Grand Paradis, Cafasse Balangero-San Maurizio, Cgc Aosta-Orione Vallette, Corio-Fiano Plus and Torinese-Mathi Lanzese. Classification: Grand Paradis, Bosconerese, San Maurizio, Sportiva Nolese, Barcanova, Saint Vincent Châtillon and Torinese 3 points; Mappanese and Fiano Plus 1; Agliè Valle Sacra, CGC Aosta, Cafasse Balangero, Ciriè, Mathi Lanzese, Orione Vallette and Corio 0. –

l.p.