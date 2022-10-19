IVREA

Second consecutive home match at Giuseppe Bertotti for Strambinese 1924 in group B First class. After the equal 3-3 with Pro Palazzolo, on the fourth day of the first leg the Azzurri of Mr. Pesce will be on stage on Sunday at 3 pm again in front of the friendly public against the Quaronese, a Biellese team that on the first day overcame with a clear 4- 1 Virtus Vercelli, a club given by professionals among the best equipped to make the leap in category at the end of the season. Always remaining in group B, Banchette Ivrea seeks the second consecutive success by hosting Virtus Vercelli, while Vischese after the slip of Serravalle Sesia, at Stefano Acotto di Vische receives the Novara of Sizzano, a team already met three years ago in the second round of the Piedmont Cup. The leaders Montanaro, on the other hand, in front of the public friend of Italo Giavarini, meets with the Vercelli of Santhià, the only formation still to zero. The other matches: Cigliano-Gattinara, Ponderano-Serravallese, Pro Palazzolo-Pro Roasio and Valle Cervo-Biogliese. Classification: Ponbderano and Montanaro 9 points; Banchette Ivrea 7; Valle Cervo, Gattinara and Cigliano 6; Vischese, Pro Palazzolo and Sizzano 4; Quaronese, Virtus Vercelli, Biogliese and Serravallese 3; Strambinese 1924 and Pro Roasio 1; Santhià 0.

In the group C instead the Bosconerese in the event of a success at the Montfleury in Aosta against the CGC and the simultaneous defeat of Barcanova at home with Saint Vincent Châtillon, would be first in the standings. As for the other two Canavese, home round for Agliè Valle Sacra and Mappanese, respectively with Ciriè and Sportiva Nolese. The other matches: Cafasse Balangero-Real Orione Vallette, Corio-San Maurizio, Mathi Lanzese-Fiano Plus and Grand Paradis-Torinese. Standings: Barcanova 9 points; San Maurizio and Bosconerese 7; Grand Paradis, CGC Aosta and Agliè Valle Sacra 6; Mappanese 5; Sportiva Nolese, Torinese and Corio 4; Saint Vincent Châtillon 3; Fiano Plus 2, Ciriè, Cafasse Balangero and Mathi Lanzese 1; Real Orione Vallette 0.

Moving on to Excellence, in group A, home round of VolpianoPianese at Goia di Volpiano against Pro Eureka, with Licio Russo’s team wanting to return to success after the first day: they have 4 points in three games. –