Too few pairs for a race that is certainly a bit out of the ordinary, but well worth it. The 66th edition of the Monte Canin international ski mountaineering event gave a spectacular itinerary to the 22 teams who took part in the last tricolor event of the season.

Given the important coincidence, the organizing committee proposed a ring starting and finishing in Sella Nevea (a hamlet of Chiusaforte) which included 6 climbs and a total height difference of 1950 m D+ spread over about 18 km. The athletes had to face two technical sections on foot, one of which required a harness. All with a lot of trespassing in Slovenia and a spectacular passage in the hole of Mount Forato.

As for the competitive aspect, no surprises. As expected William Boffelli -Alex Oberbacher win the race and the title. All female behind Elena Nicolini – Corinna Ghirardi.

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!

In the province of Udine there was also an individual side competition which saw 19 athletes classified. Paolo Montemezzi and Cecilia De Filippo won.

SOME REFLECTIONS ON THE TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: for the second consecutive year the numbers do not repay the efforts of the organizing committees. If last year 28 couples faced each other in Madesimo on the alternative route of the Valtartano Skialp, this year there were 22 teams at the start. The concomitance with the World Cup away match in Tromsø certainly didn’t help. Perhaps in a sport where, unfortunately, the absolute sector sees the number of professionals now surpassing that of amateurs, a more careful reflection on the date needed to be done.

One thing is certain. Those who love real skialp competitions, put Monte Canin on the agenda for next year!!