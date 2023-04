After the top seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic, the ATP 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo on Friday also lost numbers two and three in the quarterfinals. Third in the world rankings Stefanos Tsitsipas from Greece lost to the American Taylor Fritz 2: 6 4: 6, the Russian Daniil Medvedev lost 3: 6 4: 6 to Thiem conqueror Holger Rune from Denmark.

