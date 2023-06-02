Monte Carlo winner Rublew loses despite a 2-0 set lead

The Russian Andrei Rublev is the next prominent player to fail at the French Open. The seventh in the world rankings lost in the third round on Friday in Paris despite a 2-0 set lead against Italian Lorenzo Sonego 7:5 6:0 3:6 6:7 (5/7) 3:6. Rublev recently won the Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo.

Before the 25-year-old, his compatriot Daniil Medvedev, the Italian Jannik Sinner and the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime had already left the first ten players on the seed list at the French Open. The unseeded Sonego now has to deal with the Russian Karen Khachanov in the round of 16, who defeated the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in four sets.

