MONTE MISMA XMAS TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

The first edition dates back to 2019. In 2023 history repeats itself and the Monte Misma Xmas Trail is reconfirmed as the race that allows trail enthusiasts in the Bergamo area and beyond to celebrate the arrival of the holidays by running. In 2021, a heavy snowfall, on the very day of the event, had made the landscape even more evocative and, despite the bad weather, there were many runners who, having double-knotted their laces and put on their hats, had fun running under the snow. And so, waiting for the forecast to tell us whether it will be a sunny day or a typically winter one, there are already several people registered.

25 km with 1400 meters of positive difference in altitude, these are the numbers of the race which takes place between Val Seriana and Val Cavallina, on a route that alternates tough climbs with runnable stretches, crossing places of naturalistic interest such as the centuries-old chestnut groves of “La Pratolina”, the protected areas of the Val Predina Oasis and, of course, the characteristic church of Santa Maria del Misma.

PLAN

Meeting in Villa Di Serio (BG) at the Sports Center in Via Cavalli, 55 to collect the bibs from 7.30 to 8.30 and departure at 9.00. There are large car parks in the area and you can change comfortably in the numerous changing rooms. At the end, after a nice shower, PASTA PARTY included in the registration.

