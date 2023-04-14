Home Sports Montecarlo, feat by Musetti: he beats Djokovic and “avenges” the defeat at Roland Garros: “I struggle not to cry”. He will meet Sinner
Sports

Montecarlo, feat by Musetti: he beats Djokovic and "avenges" the defeat at Roland Garros: "I struggle not to cry". He will meet Sinner

Montecarlo, feat by Musetti: he beats Djokovic and “avenges” the defeat at Roland Garros: “I struggle not to cry”. He will meet Sinner

Company of Lorenzo Musetti that in the eighths of Monte Carlo Masters 1000 surpasses the world number one in three sets Novak Djokovic. The Tuscan after losing the first set 6-4 wins the second 7-5 and in the third, after a suspension due to rain at 1-1, imposes itself 6-4. In the quarterfinals Musetti, the fourth Italian to beat the Serbian number one, will face the South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner. This is the first official match at ATP level between the two blue tennis players.

I’m having a hard time not crying, an exciting game. At the beginning the conditions weren’t easy, not the usual ones of the past few days, I’m very proud of myself. I see the images on the screen and it’s like a dream to me. I was scared of winning but I was always there.” These were the words of an excited Musetti, at the end of the meeting. “I didn’t find the right balance at the beginning. In the end, the exchanges were very intense. Tomorrow against Sinner will be fun. Now I will have to rest. We know each other well, we are friends. An Italian will be in the semifinals. I’m happy for tennis and Fit deserves it. And good luck to Matthew (Berrettini, ed), I’m sure he’ll be back to show Italy’s colors soon”. Musetti reached the quarterfinals of the Roland Garros, in 2021, precisely against Djokovic. He won the first two sets, but then the Serbian champion clearly overtook him in the third, fourth and last set, when the Tuscan tennis player retired 4-0.

