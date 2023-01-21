The Frenchman, making his debut with Landais, has won six of the eight specials so far. Despite a small crash, the world champion climbed up to second place ahead of the Belgian of Hyundai. Leg better than the Italians

Luke Piana





luca_piana

Six special stages won out of the eight held so far. This is the roadmap held by Sébastien Ogier in the first two days of competition of the 91st Rally of Montecarlo, the opening round of the Wrc World Championship. After the eight successes obtained in the Principality with Julien Ingrassia alongside, followed by the seal conquered at the RallyRACC of Catalunya with Benjamin Veillas to the notes, now the Gap driver is chasing his first success in his career with Vincent Landais, a young French navigator (fresh from a season spent in the cockpit with Pierre Louis Loubet) who, just a year ago, played the role of reconnaissance of the standard bearer of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team. In addition to having put his signature on the two opening special stages, held on the evening of Thursday 19 January 2023, the eight-time world rally champion set the best time in four of the six timed sections faced by the crews on the second day of competition.

toyota al top, Neuville salva hyundai — The most dangerous man for Ogier was immediately Elfyn Evans, also at the start with a Yaris Rally1 of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team. Then, due to a puncture (which occurred during SS5), the British driver slipped to the margins of the top 5. The beneficiaries above all were Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen, the reigning world champions returning from fifth place overall obtained in end of the two opening special stages. Despite a not always optimal choice of tires, and net of a touch on the rear of his Yaris Rally1, the youngest world champion ever managed to limit the damage to his expert teammate. Said of a Toyota-branded start, with the Japanese cars obtaining the best time in all 8 of the special stages held so far (6 for Ogier, one each for Evans and Rovanperä), in third position we find Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe with the first of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1. With an Ogier engaged only part-time in the 2023 World Championship, for the Belgian the goal not to fail remains the podium. See also McAvinney:I don't understand why Salah and Mane want to leave, they are irreplaceable – yqqlm

lappi late, blues in evidence — Compared to the 1.9 seconds that separate Neuville from Rovanperä, the gap that divides Ott Tänak from the third step of the podium is much more substantial. At the moment the Estonian is in fourth place overall at the wheel of the M-Sport hybrid Ford Puma Rally1, with a gap of 54.2 seconds from the leader of the race. On the other hand, the Toyotas of Evans and Katsuta and the Hyundais of Sordo and Lappi were more than a minute late, eighth overall on their return to the Principality after a stage passed without intermediate assistance. Also in evidence Nikolay Gryazin, leader of the WRC-2 at the wheel of the new Skoda Fabia Rally2, chased in the standings by his rival Yohan Rossel (Citroen).25th overall position for Mauro Miele and Luca Beltrame, second overall in the Wrc Masters Cup, while the best of the Italians are Matteo Gamba and Nicolò Gonella. Six more timed sections are scheduled for tomorrow, with the double repetition of the special stages Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute, Malijai / Puimichel and Ubraye / Entrevaux.

WRC, MONTECARLO 2023 RALLY: RANKING AFTER THE SECOND DAY — This is the provisional classification of the 2023 Monte Carlo Rally after the first 8 special stages. 10 to go, divided between Saturday and Sunday.

Ogier – Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 – in M 1:26:39.4 Rovanperä – Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 – a 36.0 Neuville – Hyundai i20 N Rally1 – a 37.9 Tanak – Ford Puma Rally1 – a 54.2 Evans – Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 – a 1:02.3 Sordo – Hyundai i20 N Rally1 – a 1:30.2 Katsuta – Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 – a 1:33.1 Lappi – Hyundai i20 N Rally1 – a 1:57.7 Gryazin – Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 – and 4:12.8 Rossel – Citroen C2 Rally2 – a 4:42.5 See also Tanak superstar on the Gallura dirt roads