Marco Cecchinato’s adventure at the ATP 250 in Santiago 250 stops in the second round. On Chilean red clay, the blue (n.91 ATP) goes one set up against the Brazilian Thiago Monteiro (n.84 in the world), but then suffers the opponent’s comeback and loses with the score of 6-3 3-6 6-2 in one hour and 58 minutes of play. Therefore, the native of Fortaleza has access to the quarterfinals, who to reach the semifinals will have to beat the Spaniard Jaume Munar (n.66 in the ranking), who emerged victorious from the match against the blue Lorenzo Musetti with a double 6-4.

Monteiro starts better and gets two consecutive break points, but Cecchinato reacts immediately and wins the first game with four points in a row. The set continues with no chance of extending until 3-3, then it’s the Brazilian again who puts the blue in difficulty. Also in this case, however, our standard bearer does not give up his serve and after three canceled break points he rises to 4-3. The multiple saves charge Cecchinato who in the eighth game breaks his opponent’s serve at the first chance (5-3). The blue goes immediately after to serve for the set and wins the 6-3 without problems.

The second set starts without break points for the first five games, then the number 91 in the world has a small empty pass and Monteiro takes advantage of it to find the break of 4-2, before going 5-2 with a service game quite fast. Cecchinato tries to stay in the game with 5-3, but immediately afterwards the Brazilian does not tremble in his innings and wins the second set 6-3.

On the wings of enthusiasm Monteiro starts the third set winning two games in a row (2-0). The Italian tries to stay in the game by taking up 2-1, but then the Brazilian further raises his level and thanks to another break in the fifth game he flies to 5-1. At this point the number 84 in the world has victory in hand and in the eighth game, after his opponent’s 5-2, he closes the games with the 6-2 of the third set.

At the end of the match there are 3/10 the break points won by Monteiro against the 1/1 converted by Cecchinato. The Brazilian ends the match with 86% of points scored with the first on the field (against 62% of the blue) and 59% with the second (against 61% of his opponent). The total points obtained by the two tennis players during the match are 80 for the number 84 in the world and 66 for our standard bearer.

Photo: LaPresse