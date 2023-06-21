Montenegro – Czech Republic 1:4, Four hits in Montenegro. The national team ended the season with a comfortable win

Photogallery

Czech forward Mojmír Chytil in a duel with Stefan Savič in preparation in Montenegro.

The players of coach Jaroslav Šilhavy won the second match in June. They won 3-0 in the Faroe Islands in a European Championship qualifier on Saturday to secure top spot in the group. The Czech team defeated Černohorec in the fifth match against each other, and in the four games so far this year, they have not yet found a winner.

After the summer break, the national team will meet again in September, when they will have a European qualification home match against Albania and a subsequent preparatory duel in Hungary.

Seven players who started in the starting line-up left the Czech team after the match in the Faroe Islands. In Podgorica, only captain Souček and offensive all-rounder Černý remained in the starting eleven, who secured a 3:0 victory with two goals in Tórshavn. Coach Šilhavý chose a line-up with three stoppers, for the first time in the starting line-up for the national team, center back Stronati and full back Douděra played. Jovovič from Jablonec did not start for Černohorec.

Czech representative Václav Černý (left) in a duel with Zark Tomašević from Montenegro.

The Czech team was more active from the start. In the 17th minute, after Černé’s shot, defender Savić hit first, and then the visiting offensive all-rounder hit the goalkeeper. After a while, Šarkič also managed Chytil’s ground shot.

In the 28th minute, Šilhavé’s men were already in the lead. Chytil ran onto Douděr’s cross and opened the scoring with a header. The new Slavist signing scored his fourth goal in the national team, before that the former Olomouc striker scored a hat-trick against the Faroe Islands in November.

Montenegro representative Risto Radunovič (left) in a header duel with Czech national team midfielder Tomáš Souček.

After switching sides, Šilhavý sent Jugas alternating with Provod to the lawn. Shortly after the break, Černý got the ball into the net, but the goal was disallowed due to offside. In the 57th minute, the visitors increased the lead. Michal, the younger of the Sadílk duo, curled the free kick right to the post and scored for the first time in the 16th game for the national team.

The Montenegrins, who drew goalless with Hungary in the qualification on Saturday, reduced the score in the 66th minute with an equally successful shot. Substitute Camaj stretched just behind the goal and beat Vaclík with a good technical shot to the back post, who replaced Pavlenka between the posts compared to Saturday’s duel. Montenegrins scored for the first time in the fifth match between them.

The Czech goalkeeper then kept the guests in the lead when he caught substitute Radulović on the break in the 69th minute. Vaclík also struck against Camaj, and in the 76th minute Šilhavé’s wards struck on the opposite side. Zima moved the ball to the substitute Provod, and he scored the second national team goal with a low attempt to the post.

Then Šarkič caught Chytil, but in the 85th minute he capitulated after a shot by another substitute Hložka on the front post. The Leverkusen striker also scored for the second time in the national A-team.

After that, Vaclík intervened against a bouncing shot. The Czechs beat Montenegrins for the third time in a row by three goals, last time in Podgorica in 2019 they won 3:0 in the European qualification.

Preliminary football match in Podgorica: Montenegro – Czech Republic 1:4 (0:1) Goals: 66. Camaj – 28. Chytil, 57. M. Sadílek, 76. Provod, 85. Hložek. Referees: De Gabriele – Spiteri, Scerri (all Malta). ŽK: Tomaševič – Souček. Montenegro: Šarkič – Milovič (46. Bubanja), Savič, Tomaševič – M. Vukčevič, Jankovič (46. Lončar), M. Bakič (59. Camaj), Savičevič (46. A. Radulovič) , Radunović – Osmajič (77. D. Bakič), Mugoša (58. Krstović). Coach: M. Radulovič. Czech Republic: Vaclík – Zima, Brabec, Stronati – Douděra, Souček, M. Sadílek (76. L. Sadílek), Zelený (46. Jugas) – Černý (70. Hložek), Zmrhal (46. Provod ) – Caught (85. Matoušek). Trainer: Sly.

