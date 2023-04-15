MONTEROSA SKIALP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Matteo Eydallin – Jakob Herrmann as per the script. The Piedmontese champion and his Austrian partner, two great specialists in long distance trials, confirmed the forecasts of the eve by winning the 7th edition of the super classic by night in the presence of the 4000 Aosta Valley. No surprises even for women with the seal of Elena Nicolini – Ilaria Veronese.

Compared to the classic route (31km with 2800 m +) the 90 pairs present at the starting blocks were spared, due to lack of snow in the final stretch, part of the third descent which led towards the town of Gressoney La Trinité. The result was a race with 4km and 300 m of positive difference in height less, but still tough, nervous and muscular given the 13 set-up changes and a stretch on foot to overcome with skis in the backpack.

Ready to go and on the first ramps of Champoluc, the 5 strongest couples shelled the leading group. Matteo Eydallin – Jakob Herrmann however waited for the fourth climb, the one that led to Colle della Bettaforca, to launch the winning attack. The two gradually increased their advantage and then presented themselves alone at the finish line in Champoluc in 2h20’11”. Second place went to William Boffelli from Bergamo and Alex Oberbacher from South Tyrol (2h21’16”), while on the lowest step of the podium, with a crescendo finish, was grabbed by the very young athlete from Trentino Alex Rigo lined up alongside the “king of the Tor des Géants” Franco Collé (2h29’26”). In the top five of the day also the Swiss Ludovic Lattion – Julien Ançay and the Aosta Valley twins Fabien – Sebastien Guichardaz.

For women, no doubts, no uncertainties. The thirty Elena Nicolini and the Piedmontese Ilaria Veronese imposed an irresistible forcing and won the race in 3h01’06”. Second place for the “local” Tatiana Locatelli – Francesca Zucco (3h29’39”), while third place went to Barbara Sangalli – Claudia Titolo in 3h38’13”.

The times to beat on this track therefore remain those of 2020 Robert Antonioli – Matteo Eydallin & Alba De Silvestro Giulia Murada. Under a heavy snowfall, in 2020, they managed to sign new race records: 2h28’41” for men and 3h11’33” for women.

News 2024 a move to the beginning of the season. Pending confirmation of the final date, the organizing committee has confirmed that the Monterosa Skialp will be held in January, effectively opening the racing season.

CLICK HERE for the rankings!!