Starting list world in progress and registrations still open for the spectacular night ski mountaineering race which this year will start and finish in Champoluc, a charming village in the Ayas Valley. As scheduled, the deadline to grab a bib will be Thursday at 20:00, the following day at 18:00… fire to the dust. The route, in the presence of 4000 Aosta Valley, provides for a development of 28km with 2800 meters of ascent, 14 changes of attitude and a stretch on foot to overcome with skis in the backpack. The times to beat on this track belong to the champions of the CS Army of Courmayeur Robert Antonioli – Matteo Eydallin & Alba De Silvestro Giulia Murada. Under a heavy snowfall, in 2020, they managed to sign new race records: 2h28’41” for men and 3h11’33” for women.

Seven days after the splendid performance on the occasion of the Sellaronda Skimarathon, William Boffelli from Bergamo and Alex Oberbacher from South Tyrol will try to win one of their favorite races together. For women, on paper, the team to beat should be the unprecedented couple composed by Elena Nicolini (twice winner of the Sellaronda Ski Marathon) and Ilaria Veronese (bronze at the recent long distance world championships).

PLAN:

Deadline for registration is 8pm on Thursday. The lineup is the one announced with a technical briefing at 5pm on Friday at the multipurpose hall of Monterosa Terme in Ayas (fraction of Champoluc, piazzale Ramey), the race will start an hour later. If the first team is expected to arrive at 20.40, the evening will always end in the multi-purpose hall with dinner and prize giving.

PATH:

the Monterosa Skialp is a nervous, muscular and decidedly beautiful race. In the Walser valleys, in the presence of 4000m, it has a development of 28km with 2800 meters of ascent, 14 set-up changes and a stretch on foot to overcome with skis in the backpack. The starting and finishing point, this year, will be Champoluc, the charming village in the Ayas valley. But to be able to claim the title of finisher, the competitors will have to reach Gressoney-La-Trinité testing arms and resistance on fearsome climbs such as Belvedere, MonRoss, Bettaforca, Colle Betta and Lake Ciarcerio.

More info on: www.visitmonterosa.com/monterosaskialp