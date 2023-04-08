Home Sports MONTEROSA SKIALP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

MONTEROSA SKIALP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
MONTEROSA SKIALP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Starting list world in progress and registrations still open for the spectacular night ski mountaineering race which this year will start and finish in Champoluc, a charming village in the Ayas Valley. As scheduled, the deadline to grab a bib will be Thursday at 20:00, the following day at 18:00… fire to the dust. The route, in the presence of 4000 Aosta Valley, provides for a development of 28km with 2800 meters of ascent, 14 changes of attitude and a stretch on foot to overcome with skis in the backpack. The times to beat on this track belong to the champions of the CS Army of Courmayeur Robert Antonioli – Matteo Eydallin & Alba De Silvestro Giulia Murada. Under a heavy snowfall, in 2020, they managed to sign new race records: 2h28’41” for men and 3h11’33” for women.

Seven days after the splendid performance on the occasion of the Sellaronda Skimarathon, William Boffelli from Bergamo and Alex Oberbacher from South Tyrol will try to win one of their favorite races together. For women, on paper, the team to beat should be the unprecedented couple composed by Elena Nicolini (twice winner of the Sellaronda Ski Marathon) and Ilaria Veronese (bronze at the recent long distance world championships).

PLAN:
Deadline for registration is 8pm on Thursday. The lineup is the one announced with a technical briefing at 5pm on Friday at the multipurpose hall of Monterosa Terme in Ayas (fraction of Champoluc, piazzale Ramey), the race will start an hour later. If the first team is expected to arrive at 20.40, the evening will always end in the multi-purpose hall with dinner and prize giving.

See also  Scooters, the first world championship kicks off in 2022. They go at 100 per hour - Sport

PATH:
the Monterosa Skialp is a nervous, muscular and decidedly beautiful race. In the Walser valleys, in the presence of 4000m, it has a development of 28km with 2800 meters of ascent, 14 set-up changes and a stretch on foot to overcome with skis in the backpack. The starting and finishing point, this year, will be Champoluc, the charming village in the Ayas valley. But to be able to claim the title of finisher, the competitors will have to reach Gressoney-La-Trinité testing arms and resistance on fearsome climbs such as Belvedere, MonRoss, Bettaforca, Colle Betta and Lake Ciarcerio.

More info on: www.visitmonterosa.com/monterosaskialp

You may also like

Memphis Grizzlies, Kennedy Chandler in uscita

Cologne achieves an important victory against Augsburg

Inter, everyone in question: is Marotta studying the...

Bayer Leverkusen’s offensive artists lever out Eintracht Frankfurt

Colpo Bologna, Samson and Orsolini knock out Atalanta

Chessbase: Everything is ready for the World Championship

Soccer Bundesliga: 1. FC Köln ends its goal...

Hamburger SV: HSV makes a statement against Hannover...

Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Spezia (1-1)

Tiger Woods sets next record at Masters in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy