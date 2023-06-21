MONTEROSA SKYMARATHON 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

This weekend the Monte Rosa SkyMarathon is taking place, an event that includes 3 races: the Monte Rosa SkyMarathon, the highest race in Europe; the AMA VK2, a double Vertical Kilometer® and the new addition, the Monte Rosa Vertical, a VK classic. Athletes from 28 countries including New Zealand, Australia and Ecuador will participate. The main race, the Monte Rosa SkyMarathon, where the athletes compete in pairs on a roped team for safety, is 35 km long but with an extremely demanding difference in altitude of 7,000m between ascent and descent; it will take the competitors up to Capanna Margherita, the highest refuge in Europe at an altitude of 4,554m. Saturday’s event represents the fifth edition after the 2018 relaunch of this iconic race, birthplace of the skyrunning discipline which was attended by skyrunning stars and world champions such as Kilian Jornet & Emelie Forsberg, Hillary Gerardi, Stian Angermund and the multi-winner Franco Collé.

The favorite for 2023 will be William Boffelli from Bergamo – three times winner of the race in 2018, 2019 and 2021 – who will race alongside Tadei Pivk from Friuli for the occasion. Attention also to Daniel Antonioli (already second last year) together with Aurélien Dunand-Pallaz.

Coinciding with the race to the summit will be the AMA VK2 – 9km of pure climbing with 2,086m of elevation gain, this perfect double Vertical Kilometer® reaches 3,200m in altitude. Last year’s winner, Marcello Ugazio, will try to repeat himself and beat the record of 1h32’13” set by Damiano Lenzi in 2021. The current leader of the Skyrunner® World Series standings Iris Pessey, will aim for victory but will have to contend with the Slovenian Mojca Koligar.

The next day, Sunday, the new Monte Rosa Vertical will start, starting from Alagna with a vertical drop of 1,150 meters over 5 km, up to Bocchetta delle Pisse via the new ski slope. The event is open to two categories: runners and hikers.

©iancorless.com’s photo

