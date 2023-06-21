Home » MONTEROSA SKYMARATHON 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

MONTEROSA SKYMARATHON 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
MONTEROSA SKYMARATHON 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

This weekend the Monte Rosa SkyMarathon is taking place, an event that includes 3 races: the Monte Rosa SkyMarathon, the highest race in Europe; the AMA VK2, a double Vertical Kilometer® and the new addition, the Monte Rosa Vertical, a VK classic. Athletes from 28 countries including New Zealand, Australia and Ecuador will participate. The main race, the Monte Rosa SkyMarathon, where the athletes compete in pairs on a roped team for safety, is 35 km long but with an extremely demanding difference in altitude of 7,000m between ascent and descent; it will take the competitors up to Capanna Margherita, the highest refuge in Europe at an altitude of 4,554m. Saturday’s event represents the fifth edition after the 2018 relaunch of this iconic race, birthplace of the skyrunning discipline which was attended by skyrunning stars and world champions such as Kilian Jornet & Emelie Forsberg, Hillary Gerardi, Stian Angermund and the multi-winner Franco Collé.

The favorite for 2023 will be William Boffelli from Bergamo – three times winner of the race in 2018, 2019 and 2021 – who will race alongside Tadei Pivk from Friuli for the occasion. Attention also to Daniel Antonioli (already second last year) together with Aurélien Dunand-Pallaz.

Coinciding with the race to the summit will be the AMA VK2 – 9km of pure climbing with 2,086m of elevation gain, this perfect double Vertical Kilometer® reaches 3,200m in altitude. Last year’s winner, Marcello Ugazio, will try to repeat himself and beat the record of 1h32’13” set by Damiano Lenzi in 2021. The current leader of the Skyrunner® World Series standings Iris Pessey, will aim for victory but will have to contend with the Slovenian Mojca Koligar.

See also  Argentina narrowly beats Brazil to win the Copa America title for the third time in the history of the Americas_Final_Rebound_Assist

The next day, Sunday, the new Monte Rosa Vertical will start, starting from Alagna with a vertical drop of 1,150 meters over 5 km, up to Bocchetta delle Pisse via the new ski slope. The event is open to two categories: runners and hikers.

©iancorless.com’s photo

You may also like

Milan, Tonali leaves in the Premier League?

Chaos in Serie B, the registrations of Lecco...

The football legend is planning a surprise for...

Musetti also grows on grass and takes the...

Rapid President Wrabetz elected to the Supervisory Board

The forgotten player of a memorable year for...

Satoranský appreciated the mental strength of Barcelona after...

Grotte Santo Stefano-Virtus Acquapendente: the distance between “us”...

European Championship qualification: Rangnick sees even more potential

Radio Kiss Kiss reconfirms itself as the official...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy