MONTEROSA WALSERWAEG 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

In addition to the main race, the 90 km Ultra, the 45 km Trail is also very confirmed; both are suitable for runners who like to challenge themselves on mountain routes characterized by breathtaking views.

Those who prefer shorter distances, on the other hand, will be able to enjoy the 15 km Run, ideal for those who want to enjoy the Walser paths on a more runnable route. It is important to remember that the latter can be run in both competitive and non-competitive mode.

As always, space for young people with the Mini Trail planned over 4 different distances depending on age. After the success of 2022, the organizing committee is working to further grow the event and give every single competitor a dream weekend. There will be no shortage of news, starting with an even richer race pack to get to the starting line scheduled on the shores of Lake Gover in Gressoney-Saint-Jean. Thanks to the partnership with Birra Menabrea, the “third time” is guaranteed; there will be some small changes to the route implemented thanks to the suggestions of the competitors. Another gem is the MRWillage with numerous exhibition stands.

Remember that all races will qualify for the UTMB®️ Index and will be part of the International Trail Running Association calendar (they provide the ITRA score). Furthermore, the 90 km race is included in the “CRAZY Skyrunning Italy Cup 2023” calendar.

Among the sponsors of the event, several leading brands in the sector including Karpos, Ferrino, Craft, Coros, Otso, Named… For all trail running enthusiasts, the date to mark on the agenda is Saturday 1 July, but in order not to run the risk of a possible sold out, it is better to immediately grab a bib at the following link

ULTRA: route of about 90 km with 7,000 meters of elevation gain.

TRAIL: route of about 45 km with 3500 meters of elevation gain.

RUN: route of about 15 km with 650 meters of elevation gain (even non-competitive)