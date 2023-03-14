For this challenge certainly not to be consigned to the annals, I decide to reach Viterbo by bus from Saxa Rubra, with the 12:15 Cotral, loaded as always with commuters and free tickets. The arrival at 1.45 pm is perfect on time and being Saturday I have the opportunity to find a city intent on shopping, crossing students and very young people who are preparing to spend an afternoon of “a thousand tubs in progress, back and forth we go back to the bar which I am tired”.

An almost spring sun leaves Viterbo’s sportsmen quite detached (fortunately), who remain indifferent to the fate of Monterosi Tuscia, a team that has never had history or glory. Since there is no ultras acronym following the red and whites (thank goodness), the scene today is all for the pontine ultras, who with a contingent of 70 units, make their entrance around 5 ‘of the first half, quickly compacting behind the banner Latina, gradually displaying their entire vocal repertoire and incessantly waving flags and tricolors. Thus proving to be the authors of a truly capital singing test, considering that there was no ultras component among the opposite players to deal with and the show on the pitch was certainly not compelling, in the end giving a squalid 0-0 without emotions.

Triple whistle and quick steps towards the nearby stop located just outside the Rocchi, where a packed Cotral will arrive at 4.35 pm on time and obviously at no cost, taking me back to the full metropolitan chaos of Sabato Del Villaggio in full progress in the capital.