After a good ride that practically revived Messina’s hopes, in this real play-off for salvation at Monterosi’s home in Viterbo, the fear of not losing prevailed, also by virtue of an expulsion against the Sicilians at the 37th of the first half. Messina monologue in the stands, good presence both in terms of quantity and quality. Usual banner against the president Sciotto while the “Testi Fracidi”, as has been the case for some time, also expose the patches of the group.

Photo by Paolo Furrer