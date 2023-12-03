MONTERREY FAILED against a surprising ATLÉTICO SAN LUIS that advanced to the semis LIGA MX | Spicy Soccer – ESPN Deportes

In a surprising turn of events, Atlético San Luis pulled off a stunning upset against Monterrey to advance to the semifinals of the Liga MX. Despite being the underdogs, Atlético San Luis managed to outplay Monterrey and secure their spot in the next round of the tournament.

The match drew attention from fans and pundits alike, with many expecting Monterrey to secure an easy victory. However, Atlético San Luis had other plans and put in a remarkable performance to secure their place in the semifinals.

The lineups for the match were closely watched by fans, with both teams fielding strong squads. The game schedule and lineup details were eagerly anticipated by supporters of both teams.

With this unexpected victory, Atlético San Luis has proven that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Liga MX. The team will now face off against tough competition in the semifinals, but their recent performance against Monterrey has undoubtedly boosted their confidence.

Football enthusiasts can catch the action of the upcoming matches, including Atlético San Luis’ journey in the semifinals, through various sports platforms. With the thrilling turn of events in the quarterfinals, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the Liga MX. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage on Google News.

Share this: Facebook

X

