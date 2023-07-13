Monterrey Negotiating to Secure the Signing of Luis Chávez: Will It Finally Happen?

Title: Monterrey Rayados Close to Securing Signings of Sergio Canales and Luis Chávez

The Rayados fans were left disgruntled by their team’s board of directors, as they were expecting a major reinforcement in the form of a “bomb” signing. However, it seems that their wishes may soon be fulfilled with not just one but two player additions to the squad.

Sergio Canales, a highly coveted player, is on the verge of joining Monterrey, with only the finalization of paperwork standing in the way. In an exciting development, another player may also be on his way to the club. Luis Chávez, who recently turned down an offer from Chivas, seems to be considering an opportunity with Monterrey.

José Antonio Noriega, the president of Rayados, has wasted no time in initiating negotiations to secure Chávez’s services. In fact, a formal offer is reportedly already on the table. This is not the first time Monterrey has expressed interest in Chávez. They had previously pursued him ahead of the Clausura 2023, but Pachuca, his former club, had rejected the proposal, hoping for a better opportunity in Europe.

As fate would have it, Chávez has remained in Liga MX, and this time around, Pachuca might be willing to greenlight the transfer to Monterrey. Interestingly, it was Víctor Manuel Vucetich who initially sought out Chávez’s services, but the player had set his sights on a move to Europe. Now, under Fernando Ortiz’s management, Monterrey aims to secure the promising Mexican midfielder.

With negotiations progressing positively, the potential signings of Canales and Chávez offer Rayados supporters renewed hope for an improved performance on the field. These acquisitions signify the club’s determination to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level.

While Canales’ arrival appears imminent, fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding Chávez’s potential transfer. If successful, Monterrey will have not only fulfilled their fans’ “bomb” expectations but also added two talented players to their ranks, fortifying their chances of success in future competitions.

Monterrey supporters can now look forward to an exciting season ahead, buoyed by the prospect of these prospective signings.

