Home » Monterrey Set to Reunite with ‘Tecatito’ Corona in Verbal Agreement
Sports

Monterrey Set to Reunite with ‘Tecatito’ Corona in Verbal Agreement

by admin
Monterrey Set to Reunite with ‘Tecatito’ Corona in Verbal Agreement

Monterrey Agrees Verbal Deal with Tecatito for Return to the Team

Óscar Gallardo, Aug 13, 2023, 23:16 ET

Monterrey — Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona is set to become a reinforcement for Monterrey, as he has reached a verbal agreement to return to the team where he made his professional soccer debut.

Multiple sources, including ESPN, have confirmed that Tecatito Corona is enthusiastic about rejoining the squad he has been associated with since his early days in the Basic Forces. The scouts from Monterrey have been closely following Tecatito’s career for years, with a strong desire to see him return to the people of Guadalupe.

Initially, the plan for Monterrey’s management was to bring Tecatito Corona back in the distant future. However, the 30-year-old Mexican soccer player appears to be returning to Nuevo León sooner than expected, following the significant interest expressed by Monterrey’s president, Jose Antonio Noriega, in recent weeks.

The next step for Monterrey’s management is to finalize negotiations with Sevilla FC, Tecatito’s current club, as well as with Tecatito’s representative. Face-to-face meetings have already taken place in Spain and the United States, indicating a serious intent on the part of Monterrey.

One crucial aspect of the negotiations will be reaching an agreement on Tecatito Corona’s salary demands. Monterrey will aim to offer a contract that is acceptable but not excessive.

The club’s management is eager to secure Tecatito’s signing as soon as possible and is also open to pursuing additional reinforcements.

Rayados takes firm steps in negotiating for Tecatito. EPA/Francisco Guasco

See also  Claudio Piana does not stop: also Crippa and Abdelwahed in the race in Biella on October 16th

This news will undoubtedly excite fans who have been waiting for the return of Tecatito Corona to Monterrey. The talented player’s reunion with his former team is expected to bring a boost in performance and strengthen Monterrey’s squad for the upcoming season.

As negotiations continue, all eyes will be on Monterrey, eager to witness the official announcement of this highly anticipated reunion.

You may also like

Glover fait coup double au FedEx St. Jude...

Soccer World Cup: Australia is at Matildas’ feet

Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final predictions: Rachel Brown-Finnis...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Sweden will believe ‘anything...

Man of the match? Coach’s words as motivation....

Roberto Mancini’s 5 years as “Italy coach”.

Bundesliga: Hartberg shows Rapid limits

Baltimore Orioles Secure Extra-Innings Victory, Cedric Mullins Shines...

La Sportiva trekking outfit: jacket, t-shirt and trousers

Italbasket, Caruso and Woldetensae the last two cuts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy