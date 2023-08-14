Monterrey Set to Reunite with ‘Tecatito’ Corona in Verbal Agreement

Monterrey Agrees Verbal Deal with Tecatito for Return to the Team

Óscar Gallardo, Aug 13, 2023, 23:16 ET

Monterrey — Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona is set to become a reinforcement for Monterrey, as he has reached a verbal agreement to return to the team where he made his professional soccer debut.

Multiple sources, including ESPN, have confirmed that Tecatito Corona is enthusiastic about rejoining the squad he has been associated with since his early days in the Basic Forces. The scouts from Monterrey have been closely following Tecatito’s career for years, with a strong desire to see him return to the people of Guadalupe.

Initially, the plan for Monterrey’s management was to bring Tecatito Corona back in the distant future. However, the 30-year-old Mexican soccer player appears to be returning to Nuevo León sooner than expected, following the significant interest expressed by Monterrey’s president, Jose Antonio Noriega, in recent weeks.

The next step for Monterrey’s management is to finalize negotiations with Sevilla FC, Tecatito’s current club, as well as with Tecatito’s representative. Face-to-face meetings have already taken place in Spain and the United States, indicating a serious intent on the part of Monterrey.

One crucial aspect of the negotiations will be reaching an agreement on Tecatito Corona’s salary demands. Monterrey will aim to offer a contract that is acceptable but not excessive.

The club’s management is eager to secure Tecatito’s signing as soon as possible and is also open to pursuing additional reinforcements.

Rayados takes firm steps in negotiating for Tecatito. EPA/Francisco Guasco

This news will undoubtedly excite fans who have been waiting for the return of Tecatito Corona to Monterrey. The talented player’s reunion with his former team is expected to bring a boost in performance and strengthen Monterrey’s squad for the upcoming season.

As negotiations continue, all eyes will be on Monterrey, eager to witness the official announcement of this highly anticipated reunion.

