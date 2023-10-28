Monterrey vs América: A Clash of Titans in Liga MX Matchday 14

Monterrey vs. América: A Clash of Titans in Liga MX

Monterrey vs. América is set to be one of the highlights of Matchday 14 in Liga MX, as both teams are battling it out in the upper zone of the table. The stakes are high, with Monterrey vying for the top spot and América aiming to keep up with the pace.

Monterrey comes into this match in great shape, with three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five games. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-1 victory against Tijuana in a rescheduled match from Matchday 4.

On the other hand, América is not far behind Monterrey’s streak; in fact, they have even improved upon it. The Águilas have won their last five games, including a thrilling 4-3 win against Santos at the Azteca Stadium and a 2-0 victory over Chivas in the Clásico at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez are doubtful for América as they visit Rayados. However, the team will have the added motivation of supporting the victims of Hurricane Otis, as they have pledged to donate the proceeds from the box office to Xolos.

Looking ahead, Monterrey’s next games include a clash with Necaxa on October 31, followed by an encounter with Pachuca on November 4th and a face-off against Santos on November 8th.

In contrast, América’s upcoming matches include a game against Atlético San Luis on November 1st, a showdown with Tijuana on November 4th, and a highly anticipated match against Tigers on November 11th.

For those eagerly awaiting the Monterrey vs. América match on Matchday 14, it will take place on Saturday, October 28th, at 9:10 p.m. (central Mexico time). The game will be broadcasted on TUDN, Vix Premium, and Channel 5, ensuring that fans across the country can catch all the action.

So mark your calendars and get ready for a thrilling showdown between these two giants of Mexican soccer. Whether you’re a fan of Monterrey or América, this is a match you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for what promises to be an exhilarating clash on the pitch.

**Where to watch Monterrey vs. América LIVE?**

If you’re wondering where to watch the Monterrey vs. América match live on Matchday 14 of the MX League, look no further. The game will take place on Saturday, October 28th, at 9:10 p.m. (central Mexico time).

You can catch all the action on TUDN, Vix Premium, and Channel 5, ensuring that fans have multiple options to tune in and support their favorite team. Don’t miss the chance to witness this epic battle between Monterrey and América – it’s set to be a spectacle worth watching.

Grab your popcorn, find a cozy spot on the couch, and get ready to cheer on your team as they fight for victory in what promises to be an unforgettable match.

