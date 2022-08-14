Home Sports Montreal Masters 1000, Vince Carreno Busta batte Hurkacz
Montreal Masters 1000, Vince Carreno Busta batte Hurkacz

The Spaniard wins 3-6 6-3 6-3 and wins the first Masters 1000 in his career: in the tournament he had eliminated Berrettini and Sinner

The perfect week of the Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta in Montreal is completed with the first triumph in a Masters 1000, at the age of 31, thanks to the 3-6 6-3 6-3 victory over Hurkacz in an hour and 45 minutes. For the number 23 in the world, who with the success will go back to number 14, this is the seventh tournament won, the first of 2022 and certainly the most important of his career, while the Pole loses the first final after 5 successes.

THE MATCH The first set is marked by the performance in the service of Hurkacz, practically unplayable in his batting rounds and then surgical in taking advantage of a small empty pass by the Spaniard to obtain the decisive break. But when the 31-year-old from Gijon begins to be more aggressive in response and on the other side of the net the Pole, who finished his doubles match at 1:20 the night before, loses explosiveness, the inertia changes. Carreño minimizes mistakes (just 10 free at the end) and anesthetizes his rival’s 18 aces by pinning him to the back line when Hubi is forced to serve the second, also showing an overflowing physical condition. And when the number 10 in the world tries to force some solution to get out of the Spanish web, he too often loses the measure of the field and the nerves to get back into the game. In the tournament, Pablo had eliminated Berrettini in the second round and Sinner in the third: honor to him, but we still have a bit of a bitter taste in our mouth.

