Sports

by admin
Berlusconi as well as being an important businessman and politician, is a great football fan. With Milan he won everything in Italy and in Europe. After the Rossoneri adventure (colors that have always remained in his heart anyway), the Cavaliere took over the reins of Monza bringing the Brianza team to Serie A, a championship in which he is doing well this year.

The players, in this delicate moment for their president, wanted to send a video message of encouragement that recalls Berlusconi’s indomitable style. “Whoever believes in it fights, whoever believes in it overcomes all obstacles, whoever believes in it is a winner. Come on President, we’ll see you soon”. These are the words of the players and coach Palladino.

