The Lombard derby between Monza and Cremonese ends 1-1, with the Grigiorossi always in the middle of the relegation zone. In advance on Friday, Atalanta returned to a comeback victory at home against Empoli. Sassuolo never stops winning, also triumphing over Spezia. Both Juventus-Inter and the Rome derby are scheduled. Below, Verona have a great opportunity in Genoa to shorten Semplici’s team. Here is the Serie A standings, which always sees Napoli firmly in the lead