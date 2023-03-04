The numbers of Monza and Empoli

Il Monza did not win either challenge against Tuscan opponents in the first round of this championship: 0-1 defeat against Empoli in October, followed by a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina in early January. Monza have lost 67% of their Serie A matches played on Saturday (including the first leg against Empoli): four defeats in six matches, including a 0-1 draw against Milan on 18 February. L’Empoli is the team that drew the most matches in Serie A in 2023 (five out of the nine played): no team in the top five European leagues counts for more since the start of the new year. The curiosity: Francesco Caputo has not found the goal in his three challenges against newly promoted formations in the current championship, having scored 14 goals in 15 games against these opponents in the previous three Serie A seasons.