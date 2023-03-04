The numbers of Monza and Empoli
Il Monza did not win either challenge against Tuscan opponents in the first round of this championship: 0-1 defeat against Empoli in October, followed by a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina in early January. Monza have lost 67% of their Serie A matches played on Saturday (including the first leg against Empoli): four defeats in six matches, including a 0-1 draw against Milan on 18 February. L’Empoli is the team that drew the most matches in Serie A in 2023 (five out of the nine played): no team in the top five European leagues counts for more since the start of the new year. The curiosity: Francesco Caputo has not found the goal in his three challenges against newly promoted formations in the current championship, having scored 14 goals in 15 games against these opponents in the previous three Serie A seasons.
Where to see Monza-Empoli on TV
The match between Monza and Empoli valid for the 25th day of Serie A will be broadcast Saturday 4 March at 3pm live on app on DAZNavailable in the section Sky Q apps. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.