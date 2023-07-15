Monza, for the attack there is the Zapata idea: loan hypothesis, but there is also Arabia

Il Monza try the big shot for the attack. Evaluations in progress, but the idea of ​​the last few hours is what it would lead to Duvan Zapata. The operation could develop thanks to the excellent relations between the people of Brianza andAtalanta, the owner club of the Colombian’s card, who could therefore become the man on whom to rotate the game of Palladino’s team. A real negotiation has not started yetbut if the discussions were to get to the heart Monza would try to close the deal borrowedaware that the player is out.

There is Saudi competition

Monza, however, is not the only club interested in Zapata. On the class of ’91who scored just 2 goals in 25 appearances last season after having always scored double figures in Serie A with Atalanta in the previous four years, there is strong interest from some Saudi Arabian clubs. The situation is therefore evolving, but Monza tries: Duvan Zapata is the “crazy idea” for the attack.

