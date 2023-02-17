The only team still undefeated in Serie A as of 2023.

Il rigor scored by Matteo Pessina in the 99th minute of Monza-Sampdoria saved a record in its own way: Monza is the only team in Serie A that has not yet lost in the new year. The Brianzas are nonitied on points with Bologna and Juventus, e they have not lost in Serie A since 10 November, from the 1-0 defeat against Lazio. Thinking about Monza, which at the end of September was languishing at the bottom of the table, applying to be one of the worst teams in Serie A, it all seems truly incredible.

However, beyond the irony and folklore that accompany Monza because of its president, a team that was built well in the summer and that has a very interesting game proposal. Many credits go to his coach Raphael Palladinowho in his first experience in the first team is going beyond all expectations, making a team play well that at the beginning of the season seemed unable to do so and inserting players who seemed to have lost their way into a system congenial to them.

Palladino’s impact at Monza was beyond all expectations. (MBNews)

The route of the Monza

The turning point of Monza’s season was the exemption of Giovanni Stroppa last September 13th. In his place, the Brianza management decides to promote the spring coach Raffaele Palladino, formerly of Juventus and Genoa, among others, in his first experience among the “grown-ups”. The new coach made his debut with a 1-0 win against Juventus, thus starting the new course of Monza. If only the period with Palladino in the saddle is counted, the red and white team is fourthwith 28 points won in sixteen days.

Despite the start marked by a prestigious victory, Palladino’s team had to go through a break-in period between the second half of October and the beginning of November, in which four defeats arrived in the space of five games, which however today they are still the only ones under the management of the technician from Campania. It’s been since the break for the World Cup that Monza has become constant and effectivegoing on to win at the Allianz Stadium and stopping Inter on a draw at Brianteo, as well as overcoming Cremonese and Bologna and sharing the stakes with Fiorentina, Sassuolo and Sampdoria.

Monza grabbed a historic 2-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium. (Calciomercato.it)

In the six games of Stroppa’s management, Monza had only scored three goals, conceding fourteen, while since Palladino’s arrival there have been 25 goals scored and only sixteen conceded. However, the percentage of ball possession – the second highest in Serie A – hasn’t changed much, as has the number of shots made. Palladino’s team is simply much more efficient and it is also in defense, where they suffer fewer shots and, above all, suffer less dangerous shots, managing the defensive phase more prudently. It can be said that over the last four months Monza has become a more cynical and less naïve team.

How does Monza play?

By formation and deployed module Palladino can be included among Gasperini’s “disciple” coaches. Perhaps it is not the purest expression of Gasperinian football, as Palladino himself affirms, but in any case the game system is the one used by Juric, by Tudor (an acquired Gasperinian) and by Gasperini himself: the 3-4-2-1. Palladino’s Monza expresses a very fluid and varied game in his solutions, features that helped overcome the sterility of Stroppa’s team’s ball possession, e invests heavily in side chains.

In fact, Monza’s offensive action generally develops in breadth, but manages to be almost never predictable since the red and white are also able to find alternative solutions. On the flanks the action is conducted by the wingers, who combine with the playmaker and the arm of their own side. It is not uncommon for the latter to be released in an offensive projection, in the development of the action. Front toe work, generally Petagna, allows you to manage the rhythms, raise the team and have a point of reference in the central area to entrust the ball to. Even in the finalization phase, Monza knows how to find various solutions, also thanks to the quality of individuals.

As we said, the Monza has statistics very favorable in terms of passing and ball possession. Palladino’s players are able to handle prolonged phrasing and consequently build the action generally from the bottom up, without haste even after winning the ball back. To facilitate the triggering of the action, one of the two central midfielders often descends on the defensive line, which widens during the construction phase. If in possession the defense has well-established schemes, when it is attacked it tends to still be a bit messy. Palladino has improved some defensive flaws in Stroppa’s team, but his game system means that the defense finds itself exposed on several occasions.

On Orsolini’s goal, the Monza defense was completely open and unbalanced.

In addition to having found consistency in the results, Monza has also found consistency in the starting eleven. In fact, Palladino has now found his “faithful ones”, starting with the goalkeeper By Gregorywhich is defended by the trio usually composed by Caldirola, Pablo Mari e Izzocon Marlon ready to replace one of the three. In midfield the captain is once again fundamental Matthew Pesinain recent games joined by machin o Rovella. The left wing is the undisputed domain of Charles Augustuswhile on the right Palladino invented himself Currie, who until now had always played in attack. He is always available for a more defensive setup Birendelli. Behind the tip PetagnaPalladino now almost always relies on the revived Goats it’s at Dany Motaoccasionally replaced by the aforementioned Pessina and Ciurria.

The key men

The keys to the success of this Monza are various, but there are some men in particular who stand out among the red and whites. One of them it definitely is Charles Augustusalready reached four goals in the league and in the top positions in the league tables dribbling succeeded. Another fundamental element for Monza is what occupies the other band. Arrived on the sly from Pordenone last season, Currie he carved out more and more space for himself in a role not his own, until he scored his first gol in Serie A against Inter.

Carlos Augusto is proving to be fundamental for Palladino’s team. (ANSA / ROBERTO BREGANI)

Then there are two elements that seemed totally lost with Stroppa, but which Palladino has revitalized. One is Gianluca Caprari, which the coach from Campania has brought back to the role in which he had given his best in Verona and who has scored five goals so far this season. The other is Matthew Pesinaborn in Monza and captain of the Brianza team, which after a period of loss – which continued from last season – established itself in the atypical midfielder of Palladino. Honorable mention also for Andrew Petagnawho does the dirty work in the offensive frontline, being important for his team.

However, the two men who have been the key to Monza’s excellent season most of all are the former sporting director Philip Antonelli Agomeri and the coach Raphael Palladino. The former has built the team intelligently, without getting caught up in the frenzy of high-sounding signings – and failures – as often happens to newly promoted players. The second, on the other hand, was able to resurrect a team that seemed doomed, taking what was already good in Stroppa’s football and adding something from him, putting his players in a position to perform at their best. There is still a long way to go towards the end of the season, but it seems that the right foundations have been laid in Monza.