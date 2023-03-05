Fiorentina treat themselves to a magical evening by beating a big league player for the first time this season. It does so thanks to goals by Nico Gonzalez and Jovic who reward a performance by the Viola in capital letters and with many positive things. On the other hand, a very black evening for Milan who take a new step back after the comforting signs of the last few games, saying goodbye almost definitively to any ambition to run up to defending the Scudetto.

The Race Script, cdistinguished by the memory of Davide Astori who died exactly 5 years ago, it is clear from the first minutes: Fiorentina to play the game and Milan trying to strike on the counterattack. At the Rossoneri, the absences of Leao and Brahim Diaz are felt, but it is above all that of Krunic who removes certainties from Stefano Pioli’s team who suffer badly from the physicality of Amrabat and Mandragora on the midline, with Nico Gonzalez who solicits Maignan twice in the lap by 1′ between the 18′ and 19′, doing general rehearsals for his goal. Milan came out of their shell only after half an hour and after taking a big risk on a shot by Bonaventura deflected by Maignan, with Tomori decisive just before the goal line. Terracciano made only one save in the initial 45′, the one on Giroud served by Messias in the 32nd minute.

Quite another music in the second half when the Viola goalkeeper saves Fiorentina’s advantage at least twice, first on Giroud then on Theo Hernandez, advantage of the landlords arrived thanks to a penalty scored by Nico Gonzalez, and correctly awarded by Di Bello for pushing Tomori into the area against Ikonè. After 65′ Pioli dissatisfied decides to upset his Milan by making three changes at the same time: out Giroud, Rebic and Bennacer for Ibrahimovic, Origi and Bakayoko. It is a colossal blunder that Di Bello takes a quarter of an hour from the end when he whistles a penalty for a header by Cabral which for him is a touch of the hand, the intervention of the Var clarifies. Fiorentina finished the match 3′ from the end with Jovic collecting Dodo’s cross and beating Maignain, a goal that sent ‘Franchì into ecstasy. In the final Hernandez, with time running out, scores but doesn’t ruin the Viola party.

Atalanta brakes again

Il match against Udinese ends 0-0 with the hosts unable to find the net to snatch the entire stake. One point each, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s team moving up the standings and rising to 42 and who will challenge Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in the next round. Good peer for Friulians, solid and also proactive. Possession of the ball at Atalanta, counterattacks and counter-attacks on Udinese’s side: the first half slipped away following a fairly obvious plot, Sottil’s team neutralized every dangerous ball played in the last sixteen meters by the hosts.

Not even the return to the trident has changed the cards on the table, with the orobics who suffered a lot from physicality in the middle of the field. The few scoring opportunities came more from mistakes than from real construction, with Musso able to neutralize a back pass from Djimsiti. And the first half ended with Koopmeiners’ injury, stopped by a hamstring injury: a stoppage that adds up to that of Zappacosta, who stopped before the kick-off due to a groin problem.

However, the script changed in the second half, with the hosts raising the paceo: the best player from Bergamo was certainly Ederson, the number 13 showed up with a shot from the edge that was neutralized by Silvestri. Still out of condition Luis Muriel, the Colombian only tried personal initiative in the 38th minute with a shot from 20 meters that ended directly in the corner. Pasalic also tried in the final, Bijol’s deflection for a corner was decisive. However, the real miracle was performed by Marco Silvestri on Toloi’s intentional conclusion. No goals, it ends 0-0 in Bergamo.

Monza restarts towards Europe

After two consecutive defeats, Monza regained the three points and won 2-1 against Empoli thanks to goals from Ciurria and Izzo: Satriano scored the visitors’ momentary equalizer at the start of the second half. Victory that projects Monza momentarily into ninth place, while Empoli, despite a decent match, remains firm at 28 points. The challenge between Brianza and Tuscany sees the two youngest coaches in Serie A face off: on the one hand Palladino wants a reaction from his boys after the heavy defeat in Salerno, on the other Zanetti aims to repeat the success of the first leg.

The great absentee from the ranks of guests is Vicar, unavailable due to a problem with his ribs accused in finishing. Empoli got off to a better start in the first quarter of an hour, so much so that in the 11th minute Satriano saw the goal of a possible lead canceled out. Monza, after the scare, reacts and grows as the minutes go by, moving the ball quickly and taking advantage of the lateral courses. The Brianza goal comes in the 19th minute when Petagna backheels Ciurria who, with a violent low shot, pierces Perisan. Three minutes later, Monza even had the chance to double through Carlos Augusto, but his right-footed shot ended just a little too high.

In the second half, Empoli immediately raised their heads after the disappointing end of the half: Baldanzi and Marin enter the game more and it is no coincidence that the movement of Zanetti’s team is faster and more fluid. In the 51st minute Empoli equalized with Satriano who headed quickly to take advantage of Marin’s cross extended by Mari. The draw lasted a quarter of an hour because Monza took the lead again in the 67th minute thanks to Izzo’s imperious break from Caprari’s corner: Empoli for the umpteenth time this season pays duty on an inactive ball. Zanetti’s team cornered Monza in the final, but couldn’t find any gaps in the home defence. Very balanced and fun match with both teams playing openly without making calculations, also by virtue of a serene ranking situation. Monza wins 2-1.