After the victory in the Champions League, the Rossoneri play on Saturday at 18.00 at the U-Power Stadium against the Brianzas unbeaten in Serie A in 2023. Bennacer is still out like Calabria, but Pioli finds Tomori again: he will be there in defense together with Kalulu and Thiaw. Up front it could be Origi instead of Giroud. Carlos Augusto absent for Palladino, who should rely on the titular players including Donati

THE PROBABLE LINE-UPS OF THE 23rd DAY

