Monza, OFFICIAL: Peluso joins Palladino's staff

Monza, OFFICIAL: Peluso joins Palladino's staff

New entry into Raffaele’s staff Palladino in Monza. To communicate it, the Brianza club with a note: “AC Monza announces that from today Federico Peluso joins the staff of Mister Raffaele Palladino. Born in Rome on 20 January 1984, as a footballer he wore the jerseys of Atalanta, Juventus and Sassuolo among other teams, making 274 appearances in Serie A and also playing three games with the national team. Last May 22 he played his last match with Sassuolo, against Milan “,

