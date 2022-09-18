Home Sports Monza, Palladino: “I made a dream come true, Berlusconi excited”
Sports

Monza, Palladino: “I made a dream come true, Berlusconi excited”

by admin
Monza, Palladino: “I made a dream come true, Berlusconi excited”

The Monza coach after the victory against Juventus: “They called me: Berlusconi didn’t believe it either, I can only thank them”

A historic day for Monza and Monza, but also and above all for Raffaele Palladino, his absolute debut at the helm of a bench in Serie A. Vittoria, the first for the Brianza, deservedly obtained, against an increasingly confused Juventus.

a dream

The words of the coach, incredulous after the result obtained: “It was an incredible day, I realized a dream. I didn’t expect the victory, but the commitment and the heart from my boys for sure, I asked them to play this race with courage, so they did. Even those who entered during the race gave everything. I’ve been here for five days, I haven’t done anything, it will seem like a cliché, but it’s all thanks to them “.

Berlusconi and Galliani

Then the anecdote about the president: “Berlusconi called me, he was very excited, he complimented me, he didn’t even believe it” and about the deputy: “Galliani was in tears, I can only thank them, they took a risky choice, trusting me the bench, after such a transfer market, there was a lot of skepticism towards me, I’m super happy for the responsibility they have entrusted to me “.

The bet won and … the dinner

Ciurria was the bet (won) by Palladino, among the best in the field, so the coach commented on his choice: “With Stroppa he made the fifth, in terms of characteristics I knew he had the leg and the pace to be able to do the ‘full-fledged winger, until the end I had the doubt whether to let him, Molina or Birindelli play. Choices that with their commitment turn out to be difficult for me “. For a winning bet, there is one to pay: “I said that if we ever won I would pay the whole team dinner. Now it’s my turn …”

See also  Champions League Shakhtar-Inter -

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 18:42)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

When Inter Milan was out of control, all...

Serie B: Ternana-Perugia 1-0, Partipilo’s goal

Federer’s retirement from Grand Slam freezes the end...

In the 13th round of the Weijia regular...

Juve, Di Maria: “The defeat is all my...

Gf Vip 7, the most spied house in...

Serie A women: Milan starts again, Sassuolo ko....

On the bar!It is revealed that Barcelona wants...

Udinese overturns Inter and looks at everyone from...

MotoGP the world rankings after Aragon

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy