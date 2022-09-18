The Monza coach after the victory against Juventus: “They called me: Berlusconi didn’t believe it either, I can only thank them”

A historic day for Monza and Monza, but also and above all for Raffaele Palladino, his absolute debut at the helm of a bench in Serie A. Vittoria, the first for the Brianza, deservedly obtained, against an increasingly confused Juventus.

a dream — The words of the coach, incredulous after the result obtained: “It was an incredible day, I realized a dream. I didn’t expect the victory, but the commitment and the heart from my boys for sure, I asked them to play this race with courage, so they did. Even those who entered during the race gave everything. I’ve been here for five days, I haven’t done anything, it will seem like a cliché, but it’s all thanks to them “.

Berlusconi and Galliani — Then the anecdote about the president: “Berlusconi called me, he was very excited, he complimented me, he didn’t even believe it” and about the deputy: “Galliani was in tears, I can only thank them, they took a risky choice, trusting me the bench, after such a transfer market, there was a lot of skepticism towards me, I’m super happy for the responsibility they have entrusted to me “.

The bet won and … the dinner — Ciurria was the bet (won) by Palladino, among the best in the field, so the coach commented on his choice: “With Stroppa he made the fifth, in terms of characteristics I knew he had the leg and the pace to be able to do the ‘full-fledged winger, until the end I had the doubt whether to let him, Molina or Birindelli play. Choices that with their commitment turn out to be difficult for me “. For a winning bet, there is one to pay: “I said that if we ever won I would pay the whole team dinner. Now it’s my turn …” See also Champions League Shakhtar-Inter -

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 18:42)

