Statements from the Brianza coach at the end of the Franchi match

The coach’s words at the end of the match against Fiorentina which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Various analyzes were carried out by Palladino, satisfied with his team’s performance: “Before reaching the break we made a mistake due to my demerit, I say it publicly. I put the team in difficulty by misreading some situations, I apologized to the boys. I thank them, whoever was there in the first half sacrificed and was 100% committed. Thanks also to Fiorentina, they are a strong and formidable team, who are physically fine. We were lucky, we could have been two down at half-time. In the second half I adjusted the team a bit, with two playmaker between the lines and one placed on the left chain. With more breadth we put Fiorentina in difficulty, it was a game of one half each. I always analyze matches, the mistake was mine in the first half. I’ll talk about it with the team, but I liked the spirit in the difficulties. The group is there and hasn’t given up, they believed in it. Even from negative things I take a positive side. I’m super satisfied with the second half. It wasn’t easy against a Fiorentina like this. Our championship must be this, everything to save us. Petagna? He was a bit disappointed, he came to me, I told him that the goal will come. Today Andrea was very good and not only he, but all those who took over in the second half, were able to change the inertia of the match”.

