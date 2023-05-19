Monza, Palladino: ‘Juve’s call? I would remember her

The Monza coach presented the match against Sassuolo in a press conference: “We know how to limit their individuality”. And on Juve’s alleged interest: “If they had called me, I would remember it” SEVILLE-JUVENTUS LIVE

Raffaele Palladino responded to the words of President Paolo Berlusconi who, on Radio Radio, had said: “Palladino? He should stay in Monza, we’ll talk about it at the end of the year, even if he has Juventus looking for him. It will be nice to say no to Juve.” On the eve of the match against Sassuolo, the Monza coach replied: “If they had called me, I would remember it. I thank President Berlusconi and the club for the kind words they have for me. I always tell you the truth – continues Palladino, during the press conference preceding the away game in Reggio Emilia – And I say that I’m concentrated on what we have to do tomorrow”.

“Sassuolo put us in difficulty in the first leg” Head to Sassuolo, therefore, for the Monza coach. “Did Vignato and D’Alessandro play little? It’s not an easy subject to explain because our team is made up of many very strong players and the competition is very high. It is normal that at the end of a championship there are those who have played the least and most. In addition to Vignato and D’Alessandro there are Antov, Carboni, Ranocchia. To mention just two would be an understatement but it is part of the game. I always field those who offer 100%. Unfortunately I have to put 11 on the pitch and there are 5 substitutions”. And again: “Often with regard to our goals, we make many beautiful ones. In football in the last few metres, you need to have quality. Ballistically, I choose Caprari’s goal against Sampdoria, while Ciurria’s goal against Inter on a collective level. Sassuolo are an excellent team. Since January they have made the same points as us and they are trained very well by a great coach like Dionisi. They put us in difficulty in the first leg, it’s true, but we know how to limit their great individualities” concludes the coach. See also World Cup finals in Omaha: German show jumpers miss the podium

“Inter in the Champions League final? A good signal for Italian football” Raffaele Palladino is the last coach to beat Champions League finalists Inter. “FI accept my compliments to Inter, I’m happy for an Italian who has come this far. It’s a good sign for Italian football“, explains Palladino. Before leaving for Reggio Emilia, the Monza coach also has words for the people of Emilia-Romagna. “As a club, we want to support the entire population of that region and we are close to everyone. We hope to be able to contribute to being able to bring a ray of sunshine, hoping that the situation improves”.

A league Unavailable and injured for matchday 36 Double injury for Roma and Juventus on the evening of the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals. The bianconeri lost Fagioli due to a probable fracture of the collarbone. Yet another muscle problem for the Giallorossi this time for Spinazzola who left the field in the first half. Below are all the unavailable team by team in Serie A THE PRESS RELEASE FROM INTER “Henrikh Mkhitaryan this morning he underwent clinical and instrumental tests at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano. For the Nerazzurri midfielder, a muscle strain to the rectus anterior of the left thigh. His condition will be re-evaluated in the next few days “, this is Inter’s press release on the Armenian’s injury. The goal is to recover him for the Champions League final on 10 June ATALANTA (36th matchday: Atalanta-Verona) ZAPATA: muscle problem in training. Season over

muscle problem in training. LOOKMAN : hamstring distraction. In doubt for the 36th

: hamstring distraction. In doubt for the 36th have : ankle problem. In doubt for 36^

: ankle problem. In doubt for 36^ DJIMSIT : blow to the instep. Recoverable for the 36th

: blow to the instep. Recoverable for the 36th TOLOI : bruised and lacerated alla eyelids. Recoverable by la 36^

: bruised and lacerated alla eyelids. Recoverable by la 36^ SOPPY: resentment to the flexor. In doubt for the 36th

resentment to the flexor. In doubt for the 36th RUGGERI : femoral biceps injury. In doubt for the 36th

: femoral biceps injury. In doubt for the 36th PALOMINO : distal semitendinosus tendon rupture. Season over

: distal semitendinosus tendon rupture. HATEBOER : operated on the crusader. Season over See also De Ketelaere, Milan now want goals and courage BOLOGNA (36th day: Cremonese-Bologna) KYRIAKOPOULOS: labyrinthitis. In doubt for the 36th

labyrinthitis. In doubt for the 36th SAMSON: right medial twin strain. Possible return to the squad list against Cremonese

right medial twin strain. Possible return to the squad list against Cremonese SORIANO: first degree lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee: return in the second half of May

first degree lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee: return in the second half of May SOUMAOROKnee sprain with possible patellar tendon injury. Season over