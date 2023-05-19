Monza, Palladino: ‘Juve’s call? I would remember her

The Monza coach presented the match against Sassuolo in a press conference: “We know how to limit their individuality”. And on Juve’s alleged interest: “If they had called me, I would remember it”
Raffaele Palladino responded to the words of President Paolo Berlusconi who, on Radio Radio, had said: “Palladino? He should stay in Monza, we’ll talk about it at the end of the year, even if he has Juventus looking for him. It will be nice to say no to Juve.” On the eve of the match against Sassuolo, the Monza coach replied: “If they had called me, I would remember it. I thank President Berlusconi and the club for the kind words they have for me. I always tell you the truth – continues Palladino, during the press conference preceding the away game in Reggio Emilia – And I say that I’m concentrated on what we have to do tomorrow”.
“Sassuolo put us in difficulty in the first leg”
Head to Sassuolo, therefore, for the Monza coach. “Did Vignato and D’Alessandro play little? It’s not an easy subject to explain because our team is made up of many very strong players and the competition is very high. It is normal that at the end of a championship there are those who have played the least and most. In addition to Vignato and D’Alessandro there are Antov, Carboni, Ranocchia. To mention just two would be an understatement but it is part of the game. I always field those who offer 100%. Unfortunately I have to put 11 on the pitch and there are 5 substitutions”. And again: “Often with regard to our goals, we make many beautiful ones. In football in the last few metres, you need to have quality. Ballistically, I choose Caprari’s goal against Sampdoria, while Ciurria’s goal against Inter on a collective level. Sassuolo are an excellent team. Since January they have made the same points as us and they are trained very well by a great coach like Dionisi. They put us in difficulty in the first leg, it’s true, but we know how to limit their great individualities” concludes the coach.
“Inter in the Champions League final? A good signal for Italian football”
Raffaele Palladino is the last coach to beat Champions League finalists Inter. “FI accept my compliments to Inter, I’m happy for an Italian who has come this far. It’s a good sign for Italian football“, explains Palladino. Before leaving for Reggio Emilia, the Monza coach also has words for the people of Emilia-Romagna. “As a club, we want to support the entire population of that region and we are close to everyone. We hope to be able to contribute to being able to bring a ray of sunshine, hoping that the situation improves”.