“I had asked for a match of courage – explains Palladino -, of strength and determination. We could not think only of defending, otherwise Milan would have responded with a goal immediately. I was sorry to suffer avoidable goals, on a wrong reading of the defense. . There is regret, but it is an episode and we will work on it. I had the feeling at 3-1 that the game could be reopened, then we took the fourth. This game will make us grow a lot, I am satisfied with the performance: these are games that you pay the half mistake. I talked to Pioli and he complimented us; I gave them to him, he trains a very strong team with very strong players who play very well. Coming here to San Siro and playing was not easy. We were always in the match The 4-1 I was sorry They are episodes that make you grow.