Monza, Palladino: “The episodes have condemned us, but we have always stayed in the game”

The post-match statements of the coach from Brianza after the defeat at San Siro

The words of the technician at the end of the match with Milan which sanctioned the defeat of the red and white 4-1.

“I had asked for a match of courage – explains Palladino -, of strength and determination. We could not think only of defending, otherwise Milan would have responded with a goal immediately. I was sorry to suffer avoidable goals, on a wrong reading of the defense. . There is regret, but it is an episode and we will work on it. I had the feeling at 3-1 that the game could be reopened, then we took the fourth. This game will make us grow a lot, I am satisfied with the performance: these are games that you pay the half mistake. I talked to Pioli and he complimented us; I gave them to him, he trains a very strong team with very strong players who play very well. Coming here to San Siro and playing was not easy. We were always in the match The 4-1 I was sorry They are episodes that make you grow.

Repent of the choices made? No, when you do a training you think and feel it. In hindsight, those who played the second half had an edge and stimulated the team. The episodes have condemned us, we have always remained in the game and gave the feeling of being able to score. The quality of Milan in the last meters is indisputable and if you make a mistake they punish you. I’m not sorry for the choices I made, but I’m happy with my team. “

October 22, 2022 (change October 22, 2022 | 20:59)

