Monza, Pessina: ‘Last year we came close to Europe, now we aim high’

The blue midfielder sets his goal for this season in which the team from Brianza will at least want to repeat the good things they did last year. Confidence in the newcomers and in Palladino: “He’s improved”

Directly from the Monza racetrack, on Sky Sport, Matteo Pessina says he is excited and talks about the goals and hopes of the Brianza team in view of this new Serie A seasonalready started with a defeat a San Siro against l’Inter.

“We always want to do better, we aim high”

False start against Inter despite having played well at times. What are the mistakes not to be repeated?

“I wouldn’t define it entirely as a false start, it was the first league match against a team like Inter, at San Siro, certainly after last year we managed to snatch an away win, perhaps we expected and were expecting more However, we are talking about one of the strongest teams in Europe”.

Speaking of expectations, is the comparison with Monza seen last season an enemy or a source of motivation?

“It must certainly be a source of motivation, this year we are no longer the surprise and the goal we set ourselves right from the start is to certainly try to repeat ourselves or even do better”.

So are you aiming for Europe?

“Last year we came close to it, this season we aim to get as high as possible”.

“Gagliardini and D’Ambrosio will give us a hand, Palladino has improved”

In this market you have changed a lot in midfield, your world. How is the agreement with the newcomer Roberto Gagliardini going?

“Very well, he’s an extremely intelligent boy and a very experienced player. He knows how to fit in and can give us a big hand. Like him, D’Ambrosio, another footballer with great experience, with his leg, will be fundamental on the pitch as well as in the locker room” .

After a year in Serie A behind you, do you see a different Palladino?

“The coach believes a lot in athletic training and this year, in which we have the opportunity to work with him right from the start, he’s managing to impress us with his idea of ​​training. He too has certainly improved compared to last year”.

