Monza retreat, supporters chorus for Galliani: 'One of us'. Video

Monza retreat, supporters chorus for Galliani: 'One of us'. Video

From the stage of the Pontedilegno retreat, the CEO Adriano Galliani presents the Monza retreat. “I have a mission,” admits the former Milan manager. “When you win you are beautiful, when you lose instead you are a ***. We owe it to Berlusconi if ​​we are here tonight”. Meanwhile, in the first friendly match of the season, success arrives for Palladino’s boys: 11-0 at Nuova Camunia. Curious fact: exactly like a year ago, the first goal of the new season for the Brianza players bears Birindelli’s signature

