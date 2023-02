A brace from Gabbiadini is not enough for Sampdoria to win their third success in the league. Stankovic’s team came close to victory but were then beaten by Pessina’s penalty in the 99th minute. The blucerchiati play well and pass through Gabbiadini. Petagna scores the equal goal with a nice turn. In the second half Sampdoria accelerates and scores again through Gabbiadini, but in the second half Murru fouls Petagna with the following penalty scored by Pessina

