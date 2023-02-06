Home Sports Monza-Sampdoria on TV and streaming: where to watch the match
Monza-Sampdoria on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

Monza-Sampdoria on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Monza and Sampdoria

Il Monza, as a rookie in Serie A, in the three-point era, he scored 25 points in the first 20 absolute matches. Only Chievo did better in the 2001/02 season with 36. On the other hand, the Sampdoria instead they have lost eight of their last nine league games. The two coaches Raphael Palladino e Dejan Stankovic, have met three times in Serie A as players. Palladino was at Genoa and Stankovic at Inter.

Where to see Monza-Sampdoria

The match between Monza and Sampdoria, valid for Serie A matchday 21will be broadcast Monday 6 February at 8.45pm live su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW. Commentary by Davide Polizzi with commentary by Lorenzo Minotti. The links on the sidelines are by Francesco Cosatti and Marina Presello.

