The numbers of Monza and Sampdoria

Il Monza, as a rookie in Serie A, in the three-point era, he scored 25 points in the first 20 absolute matches. Only Chievo did better in the 2001/02 season with 36. On the other hand, the Sampdoria instead they have lost eight of their last nine league games. The two coaches Raphael Palladino e Dejan Stankovic, have met three times in Serie A as players. Palladino was at Genoa and Stankovic at Inter.