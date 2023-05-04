Monza shock, Izzo convicted of Camorra

Il Monza defender Armando Izzo, involved in a case of football betting and organized crime, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the VI criminal section of the Court of Naples for external competition in a Camorra association and sports fraud. The pm of Naples Maurizio De Marco, during his indictment, had asked for the Neapolitan footballer 4 years and 10 months.

Izzo’s cousin also convicted, Umberto Accurso(head of the clan of Vinella Grassi di Secondigliano), e Salvatore Russo, believed to be related to the same clan, both at a year and a half. The facts for which the Neapolitan player was convicted date back to when he played for Avellino, in Serie Bfor a race in the 2013-2014 championship.

According to the indictment, the footballer would have combined the match B Modena-Avellino, finished 1-0 for the Emilian team. Defended by the lawyers Alfredo Capuano and Salvatore Nugnes, Izzo was acquitted of the other charge, in relation to another match deemed suspicious, from which no critical issues emerged at the end of the hearing.