Monza show in a friendly match: beat Olympique Lyon and find Pablo Marí again

Monza show in a friendly match: beat Olympique Lyon and find Pablo Marí again

Mota and Caprari sink the French, in a match entirely dominated by Palladino’s boys. A Monza already in championship format. A few minutes on the pitch also for the Spanish defender

Monza is preparing for its return to the league in the best possible way, dominating far and wide in French territory. It was Lyon who paid the price, defeated 2-1 by Palladino’s boys, in an absolutely one-sided match. First of all thanks to the goal scored in the first half by Dani Mota (26′), before Caprari doubled his lead in the 63′, a goal (it must be said) spoiled by a net offside. However, there is no VAR here…

An important success, albeit in a friendly, and the final goal of the French does not change the history of the match. To complete the splendid evening there was also the return to the field of Pablo Marí, sent onto the field by Palladino in the 79th minute. A challenge that brings us back to Monza in perfect championship form, along the lines of the latest world championship pre-stop performances. A break that is about to come to an end, and for Monza the calendar will immediately offer an important match, the one against Fiorentina. The red and whites have already launched an important message: overcoming the Monzesi won’t be easy.

