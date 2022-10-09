The Brianza also beat La Spezia, third consecutive success: the goals of Carlos Augusto and Pablo Marì are decisive

Three out of three for Palladino, his Monza is now in the middle of the table. At the U-Power Stadium the Brianza also beat Spezia and climb to ten points. Since the former Genoa player sits on the bench, the Lombard team has never conceded a goal: magic touch Palladino, while in the Ligurian home it is late at night and there is no redemption after the knockout with Lazio.

Immediately a yellow at the beginning of the race: Berenzoni detects a handball by Rovella in the Brianza area and decrees a penalty for Spezia, but the VAR cancels the penalty. Calm rhythms: Ciurria tries, Dragowski replies. Then Monza passes: Pessina’s assist for the insertion of Carlos Augusto who finds the ideal blow to bring Monza ahead. The guest reaction is smoky: there is only room for a Bourabia punishment that doesn’t worry Di Gregorio. Carlos Augusto at 40 ‘flies and shoots, centrally.

In the second half, Spezia tries to raise the pace, but creates little or nothing. And Monza took advantage of it in the 63rd minute with the stamp of Pablo Marì flying on a corner by Barberis. For the Ligurians there is just an attempt by Maldini on which Di Gregorio is excellent, then the hosts check. Brianza party at the final whistle.

SHORTLY THE FULL SERVICE

October 9 – 4:57 pm

© breaking latest news