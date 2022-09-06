The declarations of the coach at the end of the match decided by Marlon’s own goal and by Hojlund’s goal.
The coach from Brianza spoke at the end of the match lost against Atalanta. Different are the considerations of Mr. Stroppa, struggling with yet another defeat, the fifth in a row, to face:
“There is the satisfaction of having raised the pace, but we are sorry not to bring anything home. On the first and second goals we stretched, against such a strong team it becomes even more difficult. With the whole team we can have our say, on a psychological level I do not find gaps and we must continue to believe in what we are doing. The team is growing, but we have to score points. I feel the trust of the company, they have expressed themselves many times. Will I definitely be on the bench against Lecce? I think so, but it always depends on the company. I feel the trust of the company it is not me who must answer this question.
The first few games were almost prohibitive. It will be an important step to take. At the media level we started talking right from the first game, I have to believe in what we do. I train a strong team. The people, seeing a team that fight like this in the first half, I think they are satisfied ”.
September 5, 2022 (change September 5, 2022 | 21:45)
