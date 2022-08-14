Monza broke the ice in Serie A. Defeat of Brianza, partially saved by the first historic goal, scored by Dani Mota Carvalho. The Stroppa coach is half satisfied.

Monza’s first historic Serie A match was played at the U-Power Stadium against Juric’s Torino. The goals of Miranchuk and Sanabria make in vain the first historic goal in A of Brianza, by Dani Mota. A match that ended 1-2 for the grenade and that compared to forecasts was not very balanced.

These are the words of Giovanni Stroppa to Dazn’s microphones, at the end of the match lost by his team: “I’m sorry for the two goals scored and for not having reopened it earlier. The goals scored are the children of mistakes. We could have been better at dribbling. We knew that Torino is a physical team that could have put us in difficulty. As long as the condition held up we were in the game. “

On physical duels: “There are a few kilos missing and in some situations, some duels and some contrasts we have seen. Then you can be better at making up for some lack”.