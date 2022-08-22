At the end of the match against Napoli, which ended with the result of 4-0 for the Neapolitans, the red and white coach made his statements commenting on the performance of his team, in the second defeat of the season. Different analyzes were carried out by the coach who was sorry for the result obtained: “What went wrong? There was a great goal by Kvaratskhelia and then we were too wrong in the dribble, we were too light. The approach to the match was excellent for me. , for what the team could give. When such a strong team presses you, you can also give chances to the opponent but when you restart you have to be more incisive. Certain mistakes cannot be made, the second goal comes from a lack of pressure in the middle to the field and the third goal from a wrong dribble in the middle of the field. If you make Napoli work at speed it highlights its technical side. Frog? I just talked to him, he thinks it’s something important. Tonight or tomorrow he will make the necessary checks The ankle was affected by the slip.